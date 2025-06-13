CBS Announces Fall 2023 Schedule

CBS announced today its primetime programming lineup for Fall 2023, featuring more than 185 hours of original programming and series new to CBS.*

BROADCAST PREMIERES OF SCRIPTED SERIES

YELLOWSTONE – Paramount Network’s YELLOWSTONE, TV’s #1 series, stars Oscar®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, YELLOWSTONE will have its broadcast premiere on Sundays starting from the beginning of season one.

British version of hit comedy GHOSTS to make broadcast Network debut, paired with CBS’ GHOSTS on Thursdays following the conclusion of BUDDY GAMES.

NEW AND RETURNING SERIES

Game shows and competition series include original episodes of THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT , LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME and the new reality shows BUDDY GAMES, LOTERÍA LOCA and RAID THE CAGE .

Iconic reality shows SURVIVOR and THE AMAZING RACE return to Wednesdays on the Network, each with extended 90-minute original episodes, at which time BIG BROTHER will move to Tuesdays.

Classic fan-favorite episodes of hit drama series BLUE BLOODS, Friday’s #1 primetime program, air from throughout 13 seasons.

PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINALS

FBI TRUE , where agents talking only to other agents reveal decisions that meant life or death, sharing the pressures and the emotional impact on their lives, will make its broadcast Network debut on Tuesdays, paired with FBI. All three seasons of FBI TRUE are available on Paramount +.

SEAL TEAM – The drama returns to CBS with season five on Thursdays following the conclusion of THE CHALLENGE USA. All six seasons of SEAL TEAM are available on Paramount +.

NEWS BROADCASTS

A new season of the #1 news program, 60 MINUTES , returns in the fall. On select Sundays when the NFL ON CBS broadcasts doubleheader games, 60 MINUTES will present special, extended 90-minute editions.

A new season of the true-crime docuseries 48 HOURS, Saturday’s #1 non-sports primetime series, returns to Saturday nights.

LIVE SPORTS

Saturday nights will include select primetime college football games from the BIG TEN, SEC and MOUNTAIN WEST conferences, plus the NWSL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.

In addition to primetime, the Network’s fall programming will also feature over 100 hours of the NFL ON CBS for 18 weeks, beginning Sunday, Sept. 10 , as well as games on Thanksgiving and Christmas and AFC playoff coverage in January, including AFC Championship game and Super Bowl LVIII to be broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 .

Specific premiere dates and additional programming will be announced at a later date.

*Hours of original programming does not include sports.

About the Series:

YELLOWSTONE

From MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, YELLOWSTONE stars Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect, Dutton’s property is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes , Kelly Reilly , Wes Bentley , Cole Hauser , Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham . YELLOWSTONE is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (“Wind River,” “Hell or High Water” and “Sicario”) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

UK: GHOSTS A cash-strapped young couple inherit a rickety country mansion, only to find it teeming with needy ghosts. Stars Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond. UK: GHOSTS is a Monumental Television Production in association with Them There for the BBC and distributed by BBC Studios. GHOSTS (U.S.) is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. It is based on the original UK show, distributed by BBC Studios.

SEAL TEAM SEAL TEAM is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Starring David Boreanaz, Max Theriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks. Produced by CBS Studios for Paramount +. FBI TRUE FBI TRUE features the conversations between agents when they meet to talk about their toughest cases. They talk frankly about the triumphs, tragedies and real truths of their jobs. In this relaxed setting, they share hair-raising stories of dangerous missions carried out by the FBI in the United States and worldwide. The agents give viewers an inside look at the investigations behind some of the biggest cases handled by the FBI. With everything on the line, what choices did they make? How did they keep their cool with a kidnapped child’s life in danger, or with a bomb ticking in an unknown location, or a terrorist on the loose? FBI TRUE is produced by Efran Films Canada for See It Now Studios.

BUDDY GAMES Hosted by Josh Duhamel, BUDDY GAMES unites six teams of four deep-rooted friends, who met at various stages of their lives, at a stunning lakeside location for a nostalgic adult summer camp adventure. "Ride or dies" get the chance to play "buddy games" where they will relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same lake house. Friendships will be rekindled, and rivalries reignited, when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the competition. The last buddy team standing will be crowned champion and take home a cash prize, plus the coveted Buddy Games trophy, and of course bragging rights. Produced by Bunim-Murray Productions and CBS Studios.

LOTER Í A LOCA LOTERÍA LOCA is a wildly entertaining, action-packed series hosted by Jaime Camil, who also serves as executive producer. Full of unexpected surprises, the new series is based on the Latin game of chance popularly known now as Lotería. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Apploff Entertainment.

RAID THE CAGE Get in. Get out. Get rich! Strategy, teamwork and nerve are key to winning big in RAID THE CAGE. In the new action-packed game show, two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from cold hard cash to electronics and even a new car! After three lively rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round for an even bigger cash prize. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Game Show division. See 2023-2024 Fall Schedule chart below.