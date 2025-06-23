Vanderpump Rules Spin-off in the Works
TV News

Vanderpump Rules Spin-off in the Works

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 26, 2023 @ 9:55 pm

Vanderpump Rules Spin-off in the Works

Raise your glasses high! There is a Vanderpump Rules spin-off in the works. According to Deadline, the show is expected to star show alums Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor.

There is no word as to whole else will be on the show, or what the premise will be, but there is said to be eight episodes ordered.

The news comes on the heels of Vanderpump Rules filming season eleven. There is no word as to who is returning, but Lala Kent has hinted that she is preparing to film. Nobody else, including Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, the three cast members in the center of Scandoval, has confirmed or denied their involvement.

More news will be shared as it becomes available.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Vanderpump Rules Season Nine Sneak Peek
  2. Ariana Madix to Compete on Dancing With the Stars
  3. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview
  4. Vanderpump Rules Reunion Looks
See also  Hallmark Plus Launches on September 10th

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Earn passive money with an ai blog.