Big Brother 27 Recap for 7/31/2025

It is the third eviction tonight on CBS’s Big Brother 27. When we last left our houseguests, Keanu won POV and Adrian was put on the block next to Kelley and Will.

Lauren initially wanted Ashley on the block, but decided against I because she knows Ashley and Will are close. The last thing she wanted to do was upset Will more than she had in the first place.

The house works on how to split the vote so Will leaves and Lauren will have to be brought in as a tiebreaker. Lauren herself wants Will to go since he is aligned with several of the women.

Morgan is close with Mickey, but Zach wants to break up their alliance because he wants Morgan to be in a final three with her and Jimmy. He makes it seem like Mickey is talking smack and causing problems by revealing their final three deal, causing Morgan to wonder if she can trust Mickey at all.

Lauren, Vince and Zach talk about how to get the votes they want so Will leaves and Adrian stays. They think they can get Ava, Rylie, Kelley, Katherine and Keany on their side, which will ultimately draw a line in the sand.

BB comp time! It is called Study the Study, where they look at two similar rooms and find the differences between the two. The one to get the closest without going over will win.

Kelley wins and is off the block.

Will and Adrian give their final pleas as to why they should stay.

Vince votes to evict Adrian.

Mickey votes to evict Adrian.

Morgan votes to evict Adrian.

Keanu votes to evict Will.

Katherine votes to evict Will.

Zach votes to evict Adrian.

Rylie votes to evict Will.

Jimmy votes to evict Adrian.

Ashley votes to evict Adrian.

Ava votes to evict Adrian.

Rachel votes to evict Adrian.

Kelley votes to evict Will.

In a 8-4 vote, Adrian is evicted from the Big Brother house.

He hugs everyone goodbye before talking to Julie. Adrian is not happy and names names about he would have targeted once he had power…..including Rachel, Keanu and Jimmy. He also thinks people are using Rachel as a shield at this point.