Yvette Michele Releases New Music

Bronx-born Yvette Michele, known for Top 40 R&B/Dance/Hip Hop hits from the 1990s, “Everyday & Everynight”, “I’m Not Feeling You” and “DJ Keep Playin’ (Get Your Music On)” is back on the scene with a new release, the dance-driven “Mr. DJ,” a collaboration with the UK-based remixer, FENN.

Containing an interpolation of Ms. Michele’s hit, “Everyday & Everynight” (first released as a collaboration with legendary DJ, Funkmaster Flex), the single “Mr. DJ” was originally available on Soundcloud, where it earned over one million streams. The track (single and extended versions) is now available via the London-based Defected Records for distribution.

The success of “Mr. DJ” is just one of Ms. Michele’s recent accomplishments. The singer/songwriter made a triumphant return to live performances such as an appearance at NYC/Harlem’s historic Apollo Theatre. She also led a successful live show review, “90s Girls” and is now a TikTok sensation, thanks to her series, “Cadillac Chronicles” (capturing R&B, Gospel and Hip Hop artists traveling while singing and talking about their careers).

LISTEN TO “EVERYDAY & EVERYNIGHT”

THE FUNKMASTER FLEX MIX

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