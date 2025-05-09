Best Medicine Comes to Fox

FOX Entertainment has ordered the charmingly complicated one-hour comedy Best Medicine, based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. Multiple Emmy Award-nominee Josh Charles (The Good Wife, Sports Night) will star in the lead role as the peculiar and brilliant Doctor Martin Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, the series comes from executive producers Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin) and Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), and is set to debut in the 2025-2026 season. Based on All3Media International’s successful format Doc Martin, which was produced originally in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions, and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

“The story of Doc Martin has resonated worldwide with its humanity, originality, and humor, and withBest Medicine coming to FOX, that eccentricity gets a smalltown America spin, complete with idyllic charm and absurdity,” said Thorn. “Liz, Mark, Philippa, Ben, and Rodney have done a terrific job adapting this signature character for the Fox audience, especially in casting the terrifically talented Josh Charles as our lead.”

Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman said, “The entire Propagate team is thrilled to be working with Fox Entertainment on this extraordinary adaptation by Liz Tuccillo of the global hit Doc Martin. Josh Charles is the perfect lead for this brilliantly character-driven comedic procedural. Best Medicine is a world we’ll all want to be part of.”

The series centers on Martin Best, a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he’s really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged right smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies. What the locals don’t know is that Martin’s terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

ABOUT JOSH CHARLES

Josh Charles is best known to television audiences as Dan Rydell in Sports Night and as Will Gardner on The Good Wife, which earned him two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. His additional credits include television’s The Handmaid’s Tale, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Wet Hot American Summer, We Own This City and The Veil, and the feature film Dead Poets Society. Most recently, he appeared in Taylor Swift’s Fortnight music video.

