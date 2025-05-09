Dancing With The Stars 31 Week 1 Dances

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Cast Reveal
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 17, 2022 @ 7:06 pm

Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/desireemurphy_/status/1570957649973514240/photo/1, found on Reddit

Joseph/Dani: jive to “Pump It”

Selma/Sasha: VW to “The Time of My Life”

Wayne/Witney: cha cha to “She’s A Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)”

Sam/Cheryl: foxtrot to “Hold Me Closer”

Charli/Mark: cha cha to “Savage (Major Lazer Remix)”

Heidi/Artem: cha cha to “Lady Marmalade”

Jessie/Alan: cha cha to “Sweet Home Alabama”

Trevor/Emma: quickstep to “Dancing with Myself”

Daniel/Britt: tango to “Barbra Streisand”

Teresa/Pasha: tango to “We Found Love”

Vinny/Koko: salsa to “Titi Me Pregunto”

Cheryl/Louis: cha cha to “Give It Up”

Jason/Peta: cha cha to “Get Lucky”

Shangela/Gleb: salsa to “When I Grow Up”

Jordin/Brandon: cha cha to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

Gabby/Val: jive to “As it Was”

