Backstage Creations Collaborates With American Cinematheque

Backstage Creations, originator of the Celebrity Gift Suite, announces the contents of the gift bags produced for the American Cinematheque Tribute honoring Ryan Reynolds. The star-studded event takes place at The Beverly Hilton on November 17th. Two bags, filled with gifts will be autographed by the star-studded cast, will be auctioned on Charitybuzz.com to raise money for American Cinematheque. http://www.charitybuzz.com

The gift bags are filled with an assortment of gifts including a trip to Africa from Lush Africa Safaris, APL footwear, Sunset Snuggles robes and throws, SoBeer, Clarins and more packaged in high end Delsey luggage. Recipients of the gift bag include cast members such as Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Hugh Jackman, Jeff Bridges and more.

Gift bag items include:

APL- Athletic Propulsion Labs- With its roots in technology and innovation, APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) is the pioneer and world leader in “luxury performance” in men’s and women’s athletic footwear. www.athleticpropulsionlabs.com Château Malartic-Lagravière- Château Malartic-Lagravière Rouge 2016 – Grand Cru Classé de Graves https://www.malartic-lagraviere.com/en/ Chloe Melas- Luck of the Draw is the epic true story of an American hero who flew during WWII, soon to be featured in the upcoming Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks TV Series, Masters of the Air. https://read.macmillan.com/lp/luck-of-the-draw/ Clarins- Clarins bestselling Double Serum and NEW Double Serum Eye are the ultimate anti-aging duo – two power-packed serums in one for visibly smoother, firmer, younger-looking skin and eyes in JUST 7 days! www.clarinsusa.com Crane- People across the world choose Crane stationery, with 250 years of craftsmanship, to find their second voice; to express themselves authentically and memorably by putting pen to thoughtfully crafted paper. https://www.crane.com/ DELSEY PARIS- Travel in style with DELSEY PARIS’ innovative trunk spinner; secure and sturdy, this new format is easy to wheel around, features a convenient grab-and-go carry handle, and provides optimum organization for longer getaways. www.delsey.com Fleur de Miraval – Champagne Fleur de Miraval. https://fleurdemiraval.com/en/exclusivement-rose/exclusively-rose-2/ Frank J Sileo PhD- This picture book introduces children to the practice of yoga written by psychologist and award-winning author Dr Frank J Sileo. www.drfranksileo.com Insomnia Cookies- Insomnia Cookies 6-Pack. www.insomniacookies.com JUNK BRANDS- These high-quality performance headbands are made in the USA and are the best headbands you will ever wear. www.junkbrands.com Lush Africa Safaris – Lush Africa Safaris is a black-owned and responsible travel company with African specialists to assist you in creating a personalized itinerary based on your interests, dates, and budget, using best in class lodges and properties to take you to Africa’s most spectacular wildlife, eye-opening cultural centers, tantalizing adventures, wild windswept coastlines, world-class wine country, and everything beyond a safari. https://lushafricasafaris.com/



Muse- Meet Muse 2, the brain sensing headband and your very own personal meditation assistant- Powered by research-grade EEG technology, Muse’s real-time biofeedback technology teaches you how to tune into your brain and body so you can know when you’re in the zone and unlock your brain’s performance. www.choosemuse.com

Ricola- Ricola Stick, Original Natural Herb. https://www.ricola.com/en-us

Ultra soft, stretchy extended throw blankets and luxuriously plush robes for all of the cozy moments; female founded, STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, and a tree is planted for every order https://www.sunsetsnuggles.com/ The Naked Collective- SoBeer Non-Alcoholic American Light Lager , that is brewed with purpose and Mude Functional Sparkling Drinks , are crafted with adaptogens and botanicals, and brewed to refresh your mood. https://us.drinksobeer.com/ and https://us.drinkmude.com/

Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager – Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted "trigger points" anywhere they occur – breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades! www.theracane.com

Backstage, each presenter along with Ryan Reynolds, will autograph two gift bags, which will be auctioned off on-line with all the contents included. The auction will take place on www.charitybuzz.com starting on November 22nd Proceeds will be donated to American Cinematheque.

Ryan Reynolds is the 36th honoree of The American Cinematheque. Since 1986, the organization has honored an individual who has made a significant contribution to the art of the Moving Picture. Past recipients have included Scarlett Johansson, Spike Lee, Charlize Theron, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Ridley Scott, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Samuel L. Jackson, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Al Pacino, Steve Martin, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, Nicolas Cage, Bruce Willis, Jodie Foster, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Travolta, Tom Cruise, Mel Gibson, Rob Reiner, Michael Douglas, Sean Connery, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, Bette Midler and Eddie Murphy.