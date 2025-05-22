In Pursuit With John Walsh: 46th Fugitive Captured

Six days after the Season 4 finale of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH, fugitive Alex Bennett from Baltimore, Maryland, was captured after months of being on the run. Bennett made his national appearance on the finale episode, titled “Last Ride,” which aired on November 9, 2022 and was arrested on November 15, 2022. Bennett is wanted for allegedly raping a child in 2020. The tip that came in after the show aired helped authorities develop his location further, and ultimately led to the arrest of Alex Bennett. The United States Marshals said Bennett was arrested on the east coast by Deputies from the District of Maryland’s Silver Shield unit, supported by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Authorities confirm Bennett was taken to the Central Booking and Intake Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Bennett was the most recent fugitive featured on IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH in a segment titled “15 Seconds of Shame” – one of the most powerful tools in John Walsh’s arsenal to bring awareness to additional fugitives in the show. Bennett marks the 46th fugitive who has been featured on IN PURSUIT found or in custody.

“The impact of ID’s true crime series IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH is one that transcends the television screen, and I couldn’t be prouder to see our dedicated fanbase help track down fugitives on the run, find missing children and bring home justice,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “John, and his co-host and son Callahan, are arguably the most successful fugitive hunters on the planet who help make the world a much smaller place to hide for anyone on the run.”

The lead U.S. Marshal, Albert Maresca, reinforced the importance of programs like ID’s IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH to help elevate cases, noting that, “tips from the public play a critical role in helping investigators locate and apprehend fugitives like Bennett.”

Suspecting some fugitives have fled the country, IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH is broadcast globally with ID’s worldwide reach as part of Warner Bros. Discovery. All four seasons of IN PURSUIT are available to stream now on discovery+.

IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH relies on leads from tipsters who may have seen something with all calls and online tips vetted by experts and followed up on by the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement, FBI and the U.S. Marshals. As part of its commitment to justice, ID operates an active call center at 833-3-PURSUE and dedicated online hub at InPursuitTips.com, with trained professionals who keep the anonymity of sources in the utmost confidence. Additionally, in partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), IN PURSUIT also features two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos when possible and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads.

