The Masked Singer Recap for 9/25/2024
Sammi Turano

September 25, 2024

Welcome to The Masked Singer season twelve on Fox! Nick Cannon returns as host, while Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora, Dr. Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke return as judges.

Buffalo: He  is introduced by Nick Lachey and sings I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight by Cutting Crew. The act begins with one and then adds three of them! They are pretty good and it is a cute way to begin the season.

Clues: A crown, being in two big sitcoms and getting a start at a cattle call.

Guesses include Earth, Wind and Fire and the rest of 98 Degrees.

 

Woodpecker: Jenifer Lewis introduces her before she takes on Flowers by Miley Cyrus. The performance is sweet and cute. Her voice sounds familiar, but I cannot place it, and it is driving me crazy. I am getting Disney vibes from her, so maybe Selena Gomez?

Clues: World record, mogul, friend of Beyonce.

Guesses: Willow Smith, Cardi B, Hallie Bailey, Keke Palmer.

 

Leaf Sheep: She sings I Like It, I Love It by Tim McGraw after being introduced by Demarcus Ware. The performance is quite energetic and fun and brings a smile to my face. Again, the voice sounds familiar, but I cannot for the life of me begin to guess his identity.

Clues: Sluggish but was stronger in his time, topped country charts, Hall of Fame, revived a franchise.

Guesses: Tom Brady, John Elway, Troy Aikman.

Showbird: Joel McHale introduces her before she does her rendition of Just Fine by Mary J Blige.

Clues: She was a tomboy and nerd, gavel, in some of the biggest blockbusters of all time,popcorn.

Guesses: Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P Henson, Kerry Washington.

 

Ship: Jewel introduces her before she sings Pompeii by . This is the BEST performance of the night. I am completely blown away by how amazing she sounds…WOW!

Clues: Made history with massive hits and became lost at sea before coming back to shore, TV, cowboy hat.

Guesses: Cyndi Lauper, Joan Osbourne, Enya, Sarah McLachlan

 

The first singer to unmask is Leaf Sheep. He is none other than….JOHN ELWAY!!!

 

More next week, stay tuned.

 

