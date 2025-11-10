America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox

MONDAY, APRIL 21 AT 9PM ET/PT

FOLLOWING THE SEASON FINALE OF EXTRACTED ON FOX

ABOUT AMERICA’S MOST WANTED:

One of television’s most groundbreaking true crime series, America’s Most Wanted, returns to FOX with its prolific and Emmy-Award winning series host John Walsh stepping back into his role alongside his son, Callahan Walsh, joining him as co-host.

Each week, John and Callahan will turn to viewers’ leads and information as they analyze some of the nation’s most gripping cases and they will consult with a team of experts representing law enforcement units to weigh in on cases featured on the program.

America’s Most Wanted returns with its unparalleled opportunity for viewers to serve as armchair detectives by providing tips as they help law enforcement investigate – and capture – some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives. Walsh originally launched the series on FOX in 1988 after his own son Adam was abducted from a mall near their home. Adam’s remains were found two weeks later. Since its inception, America’s Most Wanted has helped capture 1,198 fugitives.

America’s Most Wanted is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. The series is executive produced by John Ferracane and John Walsh. Ferracane also serves as showrunner.