America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/16/2026

We are in week two of season twenty-one on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Each one has two Golden Buzzers. Simon, Terry and Sofia have each used one so far and Howie has used both of his.

Steve Price and Mark Robbins, aka The Sprice Machines: They are professional chain reaction artists that want to take their talent to the next level by building massive machines. Terry will be helping them with this act, which has cardboard cut outs and models of the judges.

A ball is rolled and Terry pushes a dartboard with his feet while on a swing. It is a domino effect that seems to go slow, but then speeds up, activates a train and sets off even more domino effects and action…..and activates a walking ladder, setting off, you guessed it, more domino effects….that ends with hot dogs being put on a grill and being cooked.

Mel B wishes they had commentary, but Simon says that anyone over the age of four should be able to understand it sans commentary. They all love it and get yeses from everyone except Mel B.

Come Here: They are a dance group from South Korea. It is filled with a lot of lyrical and contemporary movement and what makes it truly amazing is how all twenty-three of them can stay in sync. I am in awe of them from start to finish.

They get four yeses.

Ryan Inzero: He twirls a sign around like a baton….and that’s it? Mel B kind of likes it, but he is still sent home.

Infinite Spin: They are businesswomen who do set their boobs on fire (while wearing Madonna cone bras) and dance.

Mel B buzzes them and the rest have identical what is happening looks on their faces. They are sent home, even though Simon likes it.

Montage time!

Richard Young and John Strange: They are a magic act duo that starts with them moving the judges and then climbing a ladder and one of them going in a box….with a buzz.

The box is then stabbed with sticks by the other one with an evil laugh. The other one pops out of the box and is a-ok!

They are through to the next round.

Isaac Atkins: He is an Army sergeant who took time off to audition for the show. He seems a bit nervous, but manages to channel his inner pop star by taking on Beggin’ by the Four Seasons. He does so well that Mel B gives him her Golden Buzzer.

Cris Sosa: He is a comedian that jokes about being Latino and not being able to speak Spanish, learning how to speak, growing up in Texas and adds some dance moves for good measure.

He gets four yeses.

Bety: She is a singer from Spain who came all the way to America to audition. She has a beautiful voice and for a seventeen-year-old, she has amazing stage presence and star quality.

Four yeses.

LaRussell: He brought several Bay Area kids with him to inspire them with his music. They are actually on stage with him to do a rap and dance routine, complete with a person playing the harp and others on the piano. They wanted to be inspiring, and they delivered in spades.

Four yeses.

Guy Kelton: He loves the show and thinks this is his time to audition. He does a poetry reading about a riot that is so incredibly moving and so relevant to this day and age that if I had a Golden Buzzer, I would give it to him. He adds some singing to it, which is icing on the cake. It is the most powerful performance, and I am shook by it because it is that good.

Four yeses! (I really thought he was going to get someone’s Golden Buzzer)

Akira: He is from Tokyo and has an interpreter at the ready. Mel B seems to really want to know more about him, but only succeeds in annoying Simon. He is in a suit, then exits and comes back on stage naked, save for a bowtie and a pie tray covering his nether regions. It is replaced with a large dice with the judge’s faces on it and then a balloon and other objects…..

Mel B buzzes him and everyone else is like, what in the world?

Somehow, he gets moved to the next round, even though Mel B says no.

More next week, stay tuned!