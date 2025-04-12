James Corden to Leave The Late Late Show in 2023
TV News

James Corden to Leave The Late Late Show in 2023

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on April 28, 2022 @ 8:20 pm

James Corden to Leave The Late Late Show in 2023

All good things must come to an end. James Corden just announced that he is leaving The Late Late Show in 2023.

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” he revealed in a statement. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

The former Gavin and Stacey star says he has plans to focus on other projects, including trying his hand at writing.

Story developing….

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Celebrity Big Brother Cast Revealed
  2. Celebrity Big Brother Recap for February 11, 2018
  3. What to Watch 4/16/19
  4. What To Watch: 4/23/19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

If you have issues with the content of this site, contact the owner of the domain, not the centos webpanel. Registration of hkid for domestic helper | 健樂護理有限公司 kl home care ltd.