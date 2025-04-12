James Corden to Leave The Late Late Show in 2023

All good things must come to an end. James Corden just announced that he is leaving The Late Late Show in 2023.

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” he revealed in a statement. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

The former Gavin and Stacey star says he has plans to focus on other projects, including trying his hand at writing.

Story developing….