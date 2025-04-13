Dovey’s Promise Sneak Peek

Directed and written by Ralph Cinque, Dovey’s Promise tells the remarkable true story of Civil Rights attorney Dovey Roundtree, who took on the racially charged 1965 Towpath Murder Trial—and won. This landmark film highlights a pivotal but often overlooked moment in American legal history, with themes of racial injustice, government overreach, and the power of one woman’s voice in the pursuit of truth.