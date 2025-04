NFL Draft 2022: All The Picks

Happy NFL Draft weekend! Here is a look at all seven rounds of the draft! Good luck and congratulations to all the drafted players!

2022 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

2. Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

3. Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

4. New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

5. New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

6. Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

7. New York Giants (from CHI) – Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

8. Atlanta Falcons – Drake London, WR, USC

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

10. New York Jets (from SEA) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

11. New Orleans Saints (from WAS) – Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

12. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU through CLE) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

14. Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

15. Houston Texans (from PHI through MIA) – Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

16. Washington Commanders (from NO through IND via PHI) – Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

17. Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

18. Tennessee Titans (from PHI through NO) – Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) – Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

21. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) – Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

23. Buffalo Bills (from BAL through ARZ) – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

24. Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

25. Baltimore Ravens (from BUF) – Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

26. New York Jets (from TEN) – Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) – Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

28. Green Bay Packers – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

29. New England Patriots (from KC through SF via MIA) – Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga

30. Kansas City Chiefs – George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

31. Cincinnati Bengals – Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

32. Minnesota Vikings (from DET through LAR) – Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Round 2

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Logan Hall, DE, Houston

34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN through DET) – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

36. New York Jets (from NYG) – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

37. Houston Texans – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

38. Atlanta Falcons (from NYG through NYJ via CAR) – Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

39. Chicago Bears – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Boye Mafe, LB Minnesota

41. Seattle Seahawks – Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State

42. Minnesota Vikings (from IND through WAS): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

43. New York Giants (from ATL) – Wan’dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

44. Houston Texans (from CLE) – John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

45. Baltimore Ravens – David Ojabo, LB, Michigan

46. Detroit Lions (from MIN) – Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky

47. Washington Commanders (from IND) – Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) – Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

49. New Orleans Saints – Alontae Taylor, S, Tennessee

50. New England Patriots (from KC through MIA) – Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

51. Philadelphia Eagles – Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska

52. Pittsburgh Steelers – George Pickens, WR, Georgia

53. Indianapolis Colts (from LV through GB via MIN) – Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

54. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE) – Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

55. Arizona Cardinals – Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

56. Dallas Cowboys – Sam Williams, LB, Ole Miss

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from BUF) – Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) – Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

59. Minnesota Vikings (from GB) – Ed Ingram, G, LSU

60. Cincinnati Bengals (from BUF via TB) – Cam Taylor-Britt, S, Nebraska

61. San Francisco 49ers – Drake Jackson, LB, USC

62. Kansas City Chiefs – Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

63. Buffalo Bills (from CIN) – James Cook, RB, Georgia

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) – Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars – Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky

66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) – Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

67. New York Giants – Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

68. Cleveland Browns (from HOU) – Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

69. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) – Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) – Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

71. Chicago Bears – Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee

72. Seattle Seahawks – Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) – Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

74. Atlanta Falcons – Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

75. Houston Texans (from DEN) – Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

76. Baltimore Ravens – Travis Jones, DT, UConn

77. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN) – Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

78. Cleveland Browns – Alex Wright, DE, UAB

79. Los Angeles Chargers – JT Woods, S, Baylor

80. Denver Broncos (from HOU via NO) – Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

81. New York Giants (from MIA) – Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND) – DeAngelo Malone, LB, Western Kentucky

83. Philadelphia Eagles – Nakobe Dean, LB, Georiga

84. Pittsburgh Steelers – DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M

85. New England Patriots – Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

86. Tennessee Titans (from LV) – Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

87. Arizona Cardinals – Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

88. Dallas Cowboys – Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

89. Buffalo Bills – Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

90. Las Vegas Raiders (from TEN) – Dylan Parham, G, Memphis

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

92. Green Bay Packers – Sean Rhyan, G, UCLA

93. San Francisco 49ers – Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

94. Carolina Panthers (from KC via NE) – Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

95. Cincinnati Bengals – Zachary Carter, DT, Florida

96. Indianapolis Colts (from DEN via LAR) – Nick Cross, S, Maryland

97. Detroit Lions* – Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

98. Washington Commanders (from NO)* – Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

99. Cleveland Browns* – David Bell, WR, Purdue

100. Arizona Cardinals (from BAL)* – Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

101. New York Jets (from PHI via NO)* – Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF)* – Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

103. Kansas City Chiefs* – Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

104. Los Angeles Rams* – Logan Bruss, G, Wisconsin

105. San Francisco 49ers* – Danny Gray, WR, SMU

Round 4

106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) – Cade Otton, TE, Washington

107. Houston Texans (from DET via CLE) – Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

108. Cleveland Browns (from HOU) – Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

109. Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ) – Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

110. Baltimore Ravens (from NYG) – Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

111. New York Jets (from CAR) – Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

112. New York Giants (from CHI) – Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

113. Washington Commanders – Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

114. New York Giants (from ATL) – Dane Belton, S, Iowa

115. Denver Broncos – Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh

116. Denver Broncos (from SEA) – Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State

117. New York Jets (from MIN) – Micheal Clemons, DE, Texas A&M

118. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE) – Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

119. Baltimore Ravens – Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

120. Carolina Panthers (from NO via WAS) – Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

121. New England Patriots (from KC via MIA) – Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

122. Las Vegas Raiders (from IND via MIN) – Zamir White, RB, Georgia

123. Los Angeles Chargers – Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

124. Cleveland Browns (from PHI) – Cade York, K, LSU

125. Miami Dolphins (from PIT) – Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

126. Las Vegas Raiders – Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU

127. New England Patriots – Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

128. Baltimore Ravens (from AZ) – Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

129. Dallas Cowboys – Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

130. Baltimore Ravens (from BUF) – Jordan Stout, P, Penn State

131. Tennessee Titans – Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

132. Green Bay Packers – Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jake Camarda, P, Georgia

134. San Francisco 49ers – Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA

135. Kansas City Chiefs – Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

136. Cincinnati Bengals – Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota State

137. New England Patriots (from CAR through LAR via HOU) – Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

138. Pittsburgh Steelers – Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

139. Baltimore Ravens – Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

140. Green Bay Packers – Zach Tom, OT, Wake Forest

141. Baltimore Ravens – Damarion Williams, CB, Houston

142. Los Angeles Rams – Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State

143. Tennessee Titans – Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

Round 5

144. Washington Commanders (from CAR via JAX) – Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

145. Kansas City Chiefs (from SEA through DET via DEN) – Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky

146. New York Giants (from NYJ) – Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

147. New York Giants – DJ Davidson, DT, Arizona State

148. Buffalo Bills (from CHI via HOU) – Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

149. Washington Commanders – Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

150. Houston Texans – Thomas Booker, DT, Stanford

151. Atlanta Falcons – Tyler Allgeier, RB. BYU

152. Denver Broncos – Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma

153. Seattle Seahawks – Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

154. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI via WAS) – Snoop Conner, RB, Ole Miss

155. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE) – Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota

156. Cleveland Browns (from MIN via BAL) – Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX via MIN) – Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston

158. Seattle Seahawks (from NE via MIA) – Tyreke Smith, DE, Ohio State

159. Indianapolis Colts – Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State

160. Los Angeles Chargers – Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

161. New Orleans Saints – D’Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

162. Denver Broncos (from PHI) – Montrell Washington, WR, Samford

163. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ via PIT) – Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA

164. Los Angeles Rams (from LV via NE) – Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

165. Minnesota Vikings (from LV) – Esezi Otomewo, DE, Minnesota

166. Cincinnati Bengals (from PHI via AZ) – Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo

167. Dallas Cowboys – DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State

168. Chicago Bears (from BUF) – Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

169. Minnesota Vikings (from TEN) – Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

170. Houston Texans (from NE via TB) – Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State

171. Denver Broncos (from GB) – Luke Wattenberg, C, Washington

172. San Francisco 49ers – Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo

173. New York Giants (from KC via BAL) – Marcus McKethan, OG, North Carolina

174. Chicago Bears (from CIN) – Dominique Robinson, DE, Miami (OH)

175. Las Vegas Raiders (from LAR) – Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

176. Dallas Cowboys – Damone Clark, LB, LSU

177. Detroit Lions – James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

178. Dallas Cowboys – John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

179. Green Bay Packers (from IND) – Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

Round 6

180. Buffalo Bills (from JAX) – Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

181. Philadelphia Eagles (from DET) – Kyron Johnson, DE, Kansas

182. New York Giants – Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

183. New England Patriots (from HOU) – Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina

184. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ) – Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois

185. Buffalo Bills (from CAR – Conditional) – Christian Benford, CB, Villanova

186. Chicago Bears – Zachary Thomas, OT, San Diego State

187. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN) – Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham

188. Detroit Lions (from JAX via SEA) – Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State

189. Carolina Panthers (from WAS) – Amare Barno, DE, Virginia Tech

190. Atlanta Falcons – Justin Shaffer, OG, Georgia

191. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL via KC – Conditional) – Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

192. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN) – Andrew Ogletree, TE, Youngstown State

193. Dallas Cowboys (from CLE) – Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State

194. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) – Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force

195. Los Angeles Chargers – Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia

Round 6 Pick 17 – Choice Forfeited (New Orleans)

196. Baltimore Ravens (from MIA) – Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri

197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI) – Gregory Junior, CB, Ouachita Baptist

198. Philadelphia Eagles (from JAX via PIT) – Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

199. Carolina Panthers (from LV) – Cade Mays, OG, Tennessee

200. New England Patriots – Sam Roberts, DT, Missouri State

201. Arizona Cardinals – Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC

202. Cleveland Browns (from DAL) – Michael Woods II, TE, Oklahoma

203. Chicago Bears (from BUF) – Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor

204. Tennessee Titans – Theo Jackson, DB, Tennessee

205. Houston Texans (from GB) – Austin Deculus, OT, LSU

206. Denver Broncos (from TB via NYJ and PHI) – Matt Henningsen, DE, Wisconsin

207. Chicago Bears (from HOU through SF via NYJ) – Doug Kramer, C, Illinois

208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from KC – Conditional) – Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State

209. Buffalo Bills (from CIN) – Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech

210. New England Patriots (from LAR) – Chasen Hines, OG, LSU

211. Los Angeles Rams – Quentin Lake, S, UCLA

212. Los Angeles Rams – Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

213. Atlanta Falcons – John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia

214. Los Angeles Chargers – Ja’Sir Taylor, CB, Wake Forest

215. Arizona Cardinals – Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech

216. Indianapolis Colts – Curtis Brooks, DT, Cincinnati

217. Detroit Lions – James Houston, TE, Jackson State

218. Los Angeles Rams – Ko Kieft, TE, Minnesota

219. Tennessee Titans – Chance Campbell, LB, Ole Miss

220. San Francisco 49ers – Kalia Davis, DT, UCF

221. San Francisco 49ers – Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State

Round 7

222. Jacksonville Jaguars – Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas

223. Cleveland Browns (from DET) – Isaiah Thomas, DE, Oklahoma

224. Miami Dolphins (from HOU via NE and BAL) – Cameron Goode, DE, California

225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ) – Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

226. Chicago Bears (from CIN via NYG) – Ja’Tyre Carter, OT, Southern University

227. Minnesota Vikings (from LV via CAR) – Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina

228. Green Bay Packers (from CHI via HOU) – Tariq Carpenter, S, Georgia Tech

229. Seattle Seahawks – Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

230. Washington Commanders – Chris Paul, OT, Tulsa

231. Buffalo Bills (from ATL) – Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson

232. Denver Broncos – Faion Hicks, CB, Wisconsin

233. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN) – Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne

234. Detroit Lions (from CLE) – Jonathan Ford, DT, Miami

235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL) – Daniel Hardy, DE, Montana State

236. Los Angeles Chargers – Deane Leonard, CB, Ole Miss

237. Detroit Lions (from PHI via NO) – Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

238. Los Angeles Rams (from MIA) – Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State

239. Indianapolis Colts – Rodney Thomas, DB, Yale

240. Washington Commanders (from PHI via IND) – Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State

241. Pittsburgh Steelers – Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State

242. Carolina Panthers (from NE via MIA) – Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from LV via NE) – Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State

244. Arizona Cardinals – Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State

245. Houston Texans (from DAL) – Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan

246. Cleveland Browns (from BUF) – Dawson Deaton, OG, Texas Tech

247. Miami Dolphins (from TEN) – Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State

248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Andre Anthony, DE, LSU

249. Green Bay Packers – Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

250. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN through SF via DEN) – Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA

251. Kansas City Chiefs – Isiah Pacheco, RB, Rutgers

252. Cincinnati Bengals – Jeffrey Gunter, DE, Coastal Carolina

253. Los Angeles Rams – Russ Yeast, S, Kansas State

254. Chicago Bears (from LAC) – Elijah Hicks, S, California

255. Chicago Bears (from LAC) – Trenton Gill, P, NC State

256. Arizona Cardinals – Jesse Luketa, DE, Penn State

257. Arizona Cardinals – Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma

258. Green Bay Packers – Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska

259. Kansas City Chiefs – Nazeeh Johnson, CB, Marshall

260. Los Angeles Chargers – Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue

261. Los Angeles Rams – A.J. Arcuri, OT, Michigan State

262. San Francisco 49ers – Brocky Purdy, QB, Iowa State