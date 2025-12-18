Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 12/18/2025

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Jim, Audrey, Mandy and Connor eating dinner while Audrey nitpicks on how the table was set.

Georgie comes home and complains about the competition with Fred and how he got a prank towing call. As they all talk about him and how things like this have happened before, Georgie gets another page saying that he needs to tow a car. Georgie says he won’t fall for it again, but Connor points out that it might be a mom with starving kids stranded on the side of the road. Georgie goes to check it out.

The next day, Georgie comes in to work to see Ruben surrounded by snow tires. They discuss how it hasn’t snowed in 20 years in Texas and realize Fred is behind it. Georgie goes to call him and the two men argue. Once Georgie hangs up, he and Ruben realize they need to beef up security….with no security cameras since they cannot afford any. They come to the conclusion that they have no idea what to do.

Mandy is talking to Georgie on the phone and when she hangs up, says that he is sleeping at the store. Connor asks if the honeymoon is over, and even if it is, he is rooting for them. Audrey and Jim discuss Fred and his vindictive behavior, with Audrey deciding that maybe she should talk to him since they have a history. This earns her teasing from the family.

At the store, Georgie is watching Baywatch when Mandy comes to check on him…..leading to them having sexy time.

Mandy visits Fred the next day and threatens to use her news power to take him down. However, he tells her about how Georgie destroyed his tow trucks, leading to them fighting and her throwing a stapler.

Mandy then storms into the shop to yell at Georgie and Ruben, saying they can go to jail. Georgie doesn’t think it is a big deal and Ruben thinks he is safe since Fred never mentioned him. Mandy continues to yell at them.

At dinner, everyone is awkward since Georgie and Mandy are fighting over him vandalizing Fred’s trucks, whilst beating around the bush about what happened. Connor tries to figure out what is happening but Mandy tells him to look out the window. Jim decides to go eat in front of the TV.

While Ruben watches the store, Fred visits him and offers to buy him out and give him a job. Ruben tries to defend Georgie and say he likes working with him, but says he will think about the offer.

Mandy slams the dishwasher closed when Jim walks in. He asks her what is wrong and she says she is mad at Georgie for his actions. Jim tries to explain why he did what he did and how it was for her and CeeCee and says she is a strong woman. She wonders if she is still pretty.

The next day, Georgie and Ruben are crabby and argue over what to do. Ruben says he has plans to not go bankrupt, go to prison or sleep in a hearst again unless he is dead. They argue and Ruben storms out.

Mandy helps Georgie at the store, where they talk about the Ruben situation. She tells him that maybe Ruben is right in how he feels. This leads to Georgie going to Ruben’s and having a tense encounter with his abuela. The guys talk things out and Georgie says he cannot do this without Ruben. They debate on whether or not they should use Jim or abuela for counteroffers, all while abuela insults Georgie.

The guys are back at the store and talk about getting a new tow truck and hiring a driver for it. Abuela gives them a thumbs down as the episode comes to a close.

PART 2:

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Mandy doing the weather. Audrey tells Jim to come in to watch even though he snarks that she is not covering the Super Bowl. Georgie shushes him so he can listen to Mandy, who talks about getting fan letters and how some dude named Bruce will never see her feet. She also says she will cover if anyone is sick or will have a death on the family.

Audrey then brings up Christmas plans. Jim wants to watch the Cowboys, leading to a debate on what they should do so CeeCee can see Santa.

Georgie goes into the work the next day and tells Ruben they should stay open Christmas week to help them get out of debt and get a leg up on the competition.

Georgie has dinner with Mary as they reminisce about past Christmases. Missy comes in and demands money to buy a bikini since everyone in California has one. Mary says everyone in California is going to hell for bikinis and that is why they have earthquakes.

Georgie wants to know what is going on and Mary says they are going to visit Sheldon. She asks him to join but Georgie doesn’t want to take that much time off work. Mary says she understands but makes him feel guilty.

Audrey talks about the trip to Jim while he is on the toilet. She makes him come out and says she thinks they should go away as well. He goes back into the bathroom to think.

Audrey and Jim present the idea to Mandy, Georgie and Connor at dinner. Georgie and Mandy say they have to work, which upsets Audrey. However, Mandy later on decides they should do and they decide to go for it.

Georgie tells Ruben this and they fight since Ruben also had to change plans.

Mandy gets the opportunity to fill in at work and talks to Jim about it, asking if they can leave a few days later. They argue over this since it will be difficult and expensive to change things.

That night, Mandy tells Georgie about the change in plans, causing them to fight. Audrey and Jim also fight while Connor says that when parents fight, the children suffer.

Later on, Georgie and Mary talk about how Missy is driving her crazy since they are visiting Sheldon’s school and Missy wants to go to the beach. Mary tells him to take her for the holidays, but Georgie says that they are going away and it isn’t his place to invite her. Mary is upset that Georgie chose her ‘rich new family’ and guilt trips him, while Missy pulls her own guilt trip to weasel an invitation on the trip.

Georgie tells the McCallisters about Missy and they agree to take her. However, there is arguing on the way to the airport and a rainstorm, causing the trip to go sour. Missy says it is still better than Christmas with Sheldon.

Connor sings a song about the ‘worst Christmas trip’ to CeeCee who claps and laughs in delight. We also learn Ruben closed the store as the