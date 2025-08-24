AfroPoP Premieres New Episode Tonight

This Monday, the eleventh season of AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange continues with #MeToo and women’s struggles center stage. The award-winning public television series of documentaries on the global Black experience, hosted by Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black), will continue with Mama Colonel. Dieudo Hamadi’s film follows a tenacious woman in charge of a special police force addressing sexual assault and violence against women and children in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]