AfroPoP Premieres New Episode Tonight

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on January 28, 2019 @ 1:36 pm

This Monday, the eleventh season of AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange continues with #MeToo and women’s struggles center stage. The award-winning public television series of documentaries on the global Black experience, hosted by Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black), will continue with Mama Colonel. Dieudo Hamadi’s film follows a tenacious woman in charge of a special police force addressing sexual assault and violence against women and children in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

