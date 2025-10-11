AFI’s Movie Choice for 4/19/2020

Daveed Diggs just shared his AFI Movie Club selection: JURASSIC PARK. The movie appears on AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 THRILLS list as one of the most thrilling American films! Two AFI Life Achievement Award recipients helped bring JURASSIC PARK to life – director Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams.

Movie Trivia: A 20-foot live-action robotic Tyrannosaurus rex was created for the movie. It was built from fiberglass and 3,000 pounds of clay, and it took 12 different operators to get it to replicate the right movements!

