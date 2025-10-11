AFI Movie Club: Sharon Stone’s Choice

Sharon Stone just shared her AFI Movie Club selection: ALL ABOUT EVE. The film is #28 on AFI’s 100 Years…100 Movies – 10th Anniversary Edition list, and Eve Harrington’s scheming ingénue graces AFI’s list of the most diabolical movie villains! The film’s iconic quote – “Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night” – is ranked #9 for the greatest movie quotes of all time.

DID YOU KNOW? ALL ABOUT EVE received 14 Academy Award® nominations and is the only film ever to receive four female acting nominations – Bette Davis and Anne Baxter were nominated for Best Actress, while Celeste Holm and Thelma Ritter were nominated for Best Supporting Actress.