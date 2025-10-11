AFI Movie Club: Sharon Stone’s Choice

October 10, 2025 Sammi Turano Movies 0

Sharon stone
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Sharon Stone speaks on stage at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Originally posted on April 20, 2020 @ 3:21 pm

Sharon Stone just shared her AFI Movie Club selection: ALL ABOUT EVE. The film is #28 on AFI’s 100 Years…100 Movies – 10th Anniversary Edition list, and Eve Harrington’s scheming ingénue graces AFI’s list of the most diabolical movie villains! The film’s iconic quote – “Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night” – is ranked #9 for the greatest movie quotes of all time.

DID YOU KNOW? ALL ABOUT EVE received 14 Academy Award® nominations and is the only film ever to receive four female acting nominations – Bette Davis and Anne Baxter were nominated for Best Actress, while Celeste Holm and Thelma Ritter were nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Eva Longoria’s AFI Movie Club Pick
  2. Emma Roberts Shares AFI Movie Pick
  3. AFI Late Breaking News
  4. Alicia Silverstone Shares AFI Movie Choice
See also  Filmmaker Zeke Zelker Talks to TVGrapevine
About Sammi Turano 7409 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*