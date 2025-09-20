A&E Announced New Shows for 2025

A&E ANNOUNCES THREE NEW SERIES INCLUDING “HOMICIDE SQUAD

NEW ORLEANS” FROM EXECUTIVE PRODUCER DICK WOLF,

“FUGITIVE HUNTERS MEXICO” AND “OZARK LAW”

“HOMICIDE SQUAD NEW ORLEANS” PREMIERES JANUARY 1 AT 10PM ET/PT,

“FUGITIVE HUNTERS MEXICO” ON JANUARY 2 AT 10PM ET/PT AND

“OZARK LAW” ON JANUARY 8 AT 10PM ET/PT

SHORTFORM SERIES “VOICES MAGNIFIED” TO SPOTLIGHT CITIZENS MAKING CHANGE IN THEIR COMMUNITIES

New York, NY – December 16, 2024 – A&E is set to launch three new original series that delve into various facets of law enforcement, enhancing its lineup of crime and investigative programming. Kicking off the slate is “Homicide Squad New Orleans,” produced by Wolf Entertainment and 44 Blue Productions, which follows a dedicated team of homicide detectives within the New Orleans Police Department, premiering on January 1. Next, “Fugitive Hunters Mexico” brings viewers along as an elite Mexican task force pursues American fugitives hiding south of the border, debuting on January 2. Finally, “Ozark Law” premieres on January 8, following two small police departments working to maintain order around Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks during the height of their tourist season.

“Homicide Squad New Orleans” – Premieres Wednesday, January 1 at 10PM ET/PT Followed by New Episodes Every Thursday at 9PM ET/PT Beginning January 2

VIEW PROMO HERE

To safeguard their streets, the New Orleans Police Department boasts a dedicated team of homicide detectives, many of whom are natives of the legendary city. “Homicide Squad New Orleans” chronicles the harrowing work of this committed group of men and women united against the odds to protect their city and home. In each one-hour episode, the team will be faced with a new case and tasked with putting together the evidence to catch the perpetrator, find answers for the victims loved ones, and keep their community safe.

“Fugitive Hunters Mexico” – Premieres Thursday, January 2 at 10PM ET/PT

VIEW PROMO HERE

Every year, hundreds of wanted Americans flee to Mexico to evade justice, thinking once they’ve crossed the border, they’re home free. What these fugitives don’t know is that there’s an elite Mexican police unit whose sole mission is to catch them. In this groundbreaking new series, viewers follow this undercover unit as they investigate, track, and capture American fugitives. With intel from the FBI, DEA, US Marshals and Mexican authorities, this taskforce locates and apprehends US fugitives hiding out in Mexico to hand them over to law enforcement in the US to face justice for their crimes.

“Ozark Law” – Premieres Wednesday, January 8 at 10PM ET/PT

VIEW PROMO HERE

For nine months of the year, the peaceful towns around central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks are home to just a few thousand residents. However, when summer arrives, millions of tourists flock to the area, seeking fun on the water and vibrant nightlife in the bars. This surge transforms the serene environment into a bustling hub, putting extra pressure on local law enforcement. In this new 10-episode series, viewers join the Lake Ozark Police Department and Osage Beach Police Department on their daily patrols, witnessing firsthand the challenges they face in maintaining order and ensuring safety in this lively midwestern destination.

A&E’s original shortform series, “Voices Magnified,” spotlighting a wide range of people making change in their communities, confronting challenges and bringing people together will air throughout each of these series. This collection of individual viewpoints gives a national spotlight to timely and important conversations about equality, inclusion and social justice occurring across America today.

“Homicide Squad New Orleans” is produced by Wolf Entertainment and 44 Blue Productions for A&E Network. Executive producers for Wolf Entertainment are Dick Wolf and Tom Thayer. Executive producers for 44 Blue Productions are Rasha Drachkovitch, Robyn Younie, Malia Marshall, David Hale and Elton Jones. Shelly Tatro serves as executive producer for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.

“Fugitive Hunters Mexico” is produced by Double Act for A&E Network. Executive producers for Double Act are Alastair Cook, Penny Fearon and Rob Davis. Executive producers for A&E Network are Sean Gottlieb and Maitee Cueva. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.

“Ozark Law” is produced by Lucky 8 for A&E Network. Executive producers for Lucky 8 are Greg Henry, Kimberly Woodard, Isaac Holub, George Kralovansky and Michael Welsh. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Sean Gottlieb and Maitee Cueva. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.