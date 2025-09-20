ID to Air Special on Luigi Mangione Case

(New York, NY) – Investigation Discovery announced today an upcoming hour-long special that delves into the lingering questions surrounding Mangione’s arrest and explores how a young man of such wealth and privilege could seemingly commit such a heinous crime. WHO IS LUIGI MANGIONE? (working title) is set to air on ID in February 2025 and aims to explore the psychology behind the alleged assassin. Led by television host and correspondent Dan Abrams, who will be executive producing, alongside other experts, industry insiders, and people close to Mangione, the documentary will examine his mental state and investigate the theories surrounding the events that led to his arrest.

On the morning of December 4, 2024, United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally gunned down outside of his Manhattan hotel while on the way to a conference. The random, violent act sent shockwaves across the world as authorities launched a nationwide manhunt to identify and apprehend his killer. On December 9, the alleged assassin, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania by the NYPD and FBI, but as more details are revealed after his arrest, including the discovery of a manifesto, there are more questions than answers.

The special is being produced by Wheelhouse’s Twist Media in partnership with Law & Crime for Investigation Discovery.