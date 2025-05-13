Snoop Dogg to Host New Year’s Eve Special

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — May 12, 2025 — The countdown begins as NBC and Peacock will welcome 2026 with a high-energy, star-studded celebration as hip-hop icon, entrepreneur and entertainment mogul Snoop Dogg hosts “Snoop Dogg’s New Years Eve” live from Miami on Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET/PT.

Bringing his signature style and larger-than-life presence, Snoop Dogg will headline a night packed with unforgettable music, iconic performances and surprise artist collaborations. This once-in-a-lifetime New Year’s Eve event will include showstopping performances all night long leading up to midnight. Get ready to ring in the new year, Snoop Dogg style.

“Snoop Dogg’s energy, influence and ability to bring people together promises an unforgettable night,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to partner with Snoop and bring this epic event to audiences across the country once again live from Miami.”

The evening promises performances and appearances from some of the biggest stars, unexpected moments and pure celebration — all live from one of the nation’s hottest cities.

“Snoop Dogg’s New Years Eve” is produced by Den of Thieves and Death Row Pictures.

