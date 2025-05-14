What to Watch

What to Watch: Power Book III: Raising Kanan Finale

Sammi Turano

Tune in to the gripping season four finale of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan, premiering Friday, May 16. The finale episode of STARZ’s unpredictable, star-studded, and action-packed drama will be available to stream on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

 

In “Gimme The Weight,a devastated Kanan furiously searches for answers and revenge. Raq attempts to stave off the collapse of her business as she and Lou prepare for a possible war with Unique.

 

