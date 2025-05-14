ABC Announces Fall 2025 Schedule

ABC announced its fall 2025 primetime schedule today following a highly successful season as the No. 1 multiplatform network. In the first full broadcast season where Nielsen reported on competitive multiplatform ratings, the network outperformed its competition dominating cross-platform rankings and earning all top 5 programs in the 2024/2025 broadcast season across Adults 18-49: “High Potential” (No. 1), “Abbott Elementary” (No. 2), “The Rookie” (No. 3), “9-1-1” (No. 4) and “Shifting Gears” (No. 5). The network also boasts nine of the top 20 programs in the demo across platforms adding “Will Trent” (No. 10), “Grey’s Anatomy” (No. 11), “Dancing with the Stars” (No. 14) and “The Bachelor” (No. 17).*

“ABC dominated this season in multiplatform ratings, which are the most relevant metrics that reflect how audiences are consuming television today,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “We are meeting viewers where they are, and this achievement really highlights our strategic approach and commitment to creative excellence. Looking ahead, we’re all about maintaining stability, delivering quality, and driving innovation, with new shows and returning favorites from some of the industry’s top creators and biggest stars.”

ABC will air ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” on most Monday nights. A detailed schedule will be announced later this week.

After a record-breaking season where it ranked as the No. 1 entertainment series in Adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day ratings for the first time in its history, “Dancing with the Stars” returns to the ballroom on Tuesdays followed by the sophomore season of the No. 1 broadcast series of 2025, “High Potential.” The drama was ABC’s most-watched new series in seven years and was the most-streamed broadcast series of the season, more than doubling its nearest competition in both the key 18-49 demo and Total Viewers.

The No. 1 comedy of the season, Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning “Abbott Elementary,” will return Wednesdays, joined by season two of the No. 1 new comedy this season, “Shifting Gears.” After its inaugural run in 2023, which was ABC’s highest-rated unscripted series in five years, an all-new season of “The Golden Bachelor” follows, starring Mel Owens, a former NFL veteran-turned-lawyer. Season 17 of “Shark Tank” will round out the evening lineup on its new night and time with exciting guest Sharks featured throughout the season.

“9-1-1: Nashville,” the highly anticipated spinoff series from Ryan Murphy starring Chris O’Donnell, debuts Thursdays following the return of hit drama series “9-1-1.” The longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, “Grey’s Anatomy,” completes the evening.

Ryan Seacrest will make his “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” debut Friday nights, hosting the all-new season alongside the legendary Vanna White. Friday’s most-watched newsmagazine, ABC News’ “20/20,” will follow.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” will lead Sunday nights joined by popular films under “The Wonderful World of Disney”umbrella, including the broadcast premieres of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elemental,” “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3” and “Wakanda Forever.”

New seasons of previously announced returning series “American Idol,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” “The Rookie” and “Will Trent”will debut in 2026. Fall premiere dates will be announced at a later date, as well as additional midseason announcements and renewals.

All episodes will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

ABC 2025 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

DAY TIME SERIES MONDAY 8:00 p.m. ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” TUESDAY 8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” 10:00 p.m. “High Potential” WEDNESDAY 8:00 p.m. “Shifting Gears” 8:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” 9:00 p.m. “The Golden Bachelor” 10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” THURSDAY 8:00 p.m, “9-1-1” 9:00 p.m. “9-1-1: Nashville” 10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” FRIDAY 8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) SATURDAY 7:30 p.m. College Football SUNDAY 7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” 8:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney”

9-1-1: NASHVILLE

The newest entry into the franchise, “911: Nashville,” is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities. The all-new series stars Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Sharpe, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. “9-1-1: Nashville” is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Chris O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett also executive producing.

Follow “9-1-1: Nashville” (#911Nashville) on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, and TikTok.

*Nielsen L7 STD (9/23/24-4/20/25), Includes pre-premieres, SCR data based on the first 7 days of viewing based on the original linear air date. Excludes, sports, specials, repeats and news programs. Historical comparisons based on Nielsen L7 + Internal metrics. National Live+Same Day Program Ratings for 11/26/24, or as dated. Season to date (9/23/24 – 11/26/24).

**COPYRIGHT ©2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed.