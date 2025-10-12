The Biebers on Watch Air All New Episode Today

The Biebers have a brand new episode of their show The Biebers on Watch airing now on Facebook Watch.

In episode two of the new series, Justin and Hailey take fans into the kitchen as they prepare Justin’s favorite pasta dish, and the couple gets candid about depression, skincare and Hailey’s favorite Justin Bieber songs.

 

COOK LIKE THE BIEBERS – TODAY’S PASTA RECIPE

Ingredients

  • 3 Sausages (out of casing)
  • Tomato/marinara sauce
  • Heavy cream
  • Chopped onion
  • Minced garlic
  • Pasta (The Biebers use gluten-free)

Process

  • Sauté garlic and onion in a pan until golden
  • Add sausage, cook until it’s ground and brown
  • Add tomato/marinara sauce, bring to a simmer
  • Add heavy cream (about half a cup) stir until it thickens
  • Cook pasta
  • When pasta is ready, add sauce to the pasta and serve.

 

