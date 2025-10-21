We Are Who We Are Sneak Peek

Here is a sneak peek and more information about We Are Who We Are, which is set to debut this September on HBO Max.

Academy Award-nominated Luca Guadagnino brings his unique cinematic style to television for the first time with the eight-episode series WE ARE WHO WE ARE, debuting this September, exclusively on HBO. A story about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy, the series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager – a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy.

WE ARE WHO WE ARE will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

Luca Guadagnino is a director, screenwriter and producer known for his visually arresting style and his affecting psychological portraits. His credits include the Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated “I Am Love,” “A Bigger Splash,” the Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated box office hit “Call Me by Your Name” and, most recently, the cult film “Suspiria.”

The cast of WE ARE WHO WE ARE includes: Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

Jack Dylan Grazer stars as shy and introverted fourteen-year-old Fraser, who moves from New York to a military base in Veneto with his mothers, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army. Tom Mercier (Jonathan) plays Sarah’s assistant.

Jordan Kristine Seamón stars as the seemingly bold and confident Caitlin, who has lived with her family on the base for several years and speaks Italian. Compared to her older brother Danny (Spence Moore II), Caitlin has the closer relationship with their father, Richard (Kid Cudi), and does not communicate well with her mother Jenny (Faith Alabi).

Caitlin is the lynchpin of her group of friends, which includes Britney (Francesca Scorsese), an outspoken, witty, sexually uninhibited girl; the cheerful and good-natured Craig (Corey Knight), a soldier in his twenties; Sam (Ben Taylor), Caitlin’s possessive boyfriend, and Craig’s younger brother; Enrico (Sebastiano Pigazzi), a playful eighteen-year-old from Veneto, who has a weak spot for Britney; and Valentina (Beatrice Barichella), an Italian girl.

An HBO-Sky co-production; showrunner, executive producer, writer, director Luca Guadagnino; executive produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment and Mario Gianani for Wildside, both Fremantle companies, with Small Forward, alongside Guadagnino, Elena Recchia, Nick Hall, Sean Conway, and Francesco Melzi d’Eril; Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri write alongside Guadagnino. International Distributor: Fremantle.