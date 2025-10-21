Dead To Me Renewed for Third and Final Season

October 21, 2025 Sammi Turano Show Renewals/Cancellations 0

Originally posted on July 6, 2020 @ 2:24 pm

Netflix announced today that they are renewing their show Dead To Me for a third and final season. The show stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini and dropped its second season in May.

Here is the official tweet with the announcement:

More details to come as they are available.

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. CBS: What’s Cancelled? What’s Returning?
  2. ABC: What’s Staying? What’s Going?
  3. CW: Coming, Going and Returning
  4. NBC: What’s Coming? What’s Going?
See also  Blue Bloods Renewed for Season 13
About Sammi Turano 7423 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*