Dead To Me Renewed for Third and Final Season

Originally posted on July 6, 2020 @ 2:24 pm
Netflix announced today that they are renewing their show Dead To Me for a third and final season. The show stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini and dropped its second season in May.
Here is the official tweet with the announcement:
The brilliant Dead To Me has been renewed for a third (and final) season! pic.twitter.com/G526LJAWO0
— Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2020
More details to come as they are available.
