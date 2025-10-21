Dead To Me Renewed for Third and Final Season

Netflix announced today that they are renewing their show Dead To Me for a third and final season. The show stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini and dropped its second season in May.

Here is the official tweet with the announcement:

The brilliant Dead To Me has been renewed for a third (and final) season! pic.twitter.com/G526LJAWO0 — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2020

More details to come as they are available.