31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Favorite True Crime Podcast

Day seven of 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things is honoring my favorite true crime podcast, Detective Perspective. Hosted by Derrick Levasseur, the podcast dives deep into unsolved cases that bring attention to cases many of us may not have heard of but deserve to be solved.

Each week, Derrick picks a case and not only gives information on the case but also gives his own perspective and thoughts and contact information so people can leave tips and hopefully bring closure and/or bring criminals to justice.

This podcast has been airing since 2023 and quickly became one of my favorites to listen to on my lunch breaks and at the gym. It reminds me of a modern day Unsolved Mysteries and would make Robert Stack himself proud.

If you need a new true crime podcast to listen to, look no further than Detective Perspective.