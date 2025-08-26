Critics Choice Association Announces Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Honorees

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the full slate of honorees for the 7th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, taking place December 9, 2024 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Actor and comedian Jay Pharoah, known for his work on Saturday Night Live and his recent comedy special Jared, will host this year’s event, which highlights standout performances and work from the black entertainment community.

STARZ will serve as the official media partner and the awards show will be shown exclusively on the streaming platform during the month of January. The Show will then be televised on KTLA and shown nationwide on select Nexstar stations through the month of February in honor of Black History Month.

This year’s honorees include the following:

As previously announced, actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry will be honored with the Icon Award for his incredible body of work and achievements throughout the years. The writer, director and producer of Netflix’s highly-anticipated The Six Triple Eight, Perry has helmed 24 feature films, 20 stage plays, 17 television shows, and penned two New York Times bestselling books, in addition to establishing the Tyler Perry Studios home base in Atlanta.

Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee will be recognized with the Career Achievement Award for his exemplary work as a writer and director, with 11 feature films to his credit, including Girls Trip, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Undercover Brother, along with numerous television projects. This year notably marks the 25th anniversary of Lee’s debut film, The Best Man, which opened as the #1 film at the box office and launched one of the industry’s most successful film and television franchises.

Actress Regina King will receive the Trailblazer Award for her remarkable career, including her recent work on Netflix’s Shirley, the inspiring biopic following the first Black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm, and her historic presidential campaign in 1972.

Actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor will be honored with the Social Impact Award for her passionate advocacy for social justice both off-screen as the founder and CEO of Miss Myrtis films and the co-founder of Take it Down America; and on-screen, in Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios’ Nickel Boyswhich recently earned three nominations, including Best Feature, at the Gotham Awards. Throughout her career, Ellis-Taylor has also appeared in When They See Us, If Beale Street Could Talk, King Richard, and Origin.

The Director Award will be given to Steve McQueen for his work on Apple Original Films’ Blitz, which opened the BFI London Film Festival, only steps away from where bombs were dropped during the Blitz in 1940. Additionally, the film closed the New York Film Festival and subsequently, McQueen received Best Director honors at this year’s Middleburg Film Festival and the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

The Producer Award will be bestowed upon Emmy-nominated actress and producer Natasha Rothwell for her work on Hulu’s How to Die Alone. Rothwell has previously received two Emmy nominations, in addition to four NAACP Image Award nods with one win.

STARZ will bestow Natasha Rothwell with a special STARZ #TakeTheLead designation as part of its ongoing commitment to amplifying narratives by, about, and for women and underrepresented audiences.

Directors Angela Patton and Natalie Rae will accept the Documentary Award on behalf of Netflix’s Daughters. The documentary took home the Audience Award – U.S. Documentary, and the Festival Favorite Award, at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Oscar® winner and Emmy and Grammy nominee Kris Bowers will be honored with the Composer Award for his work on DreamWorks Animation’s new hit film, The Wild Robot, which is Bowers’ first venture into the world of animation.

Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning artist and Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivowill receive the Actress Award – Film for her performance in Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event, Wicked.

John David Washington will accept the Actor Award – Film for his work in Netflix’s The Piano Lesson. The film made its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year.

Wendell Pierce will be given the Actor Award – Series for his work in CBS’ Elsbeth. Season 2 of the beloved series premiered in October with Pierce returning to his role in the main cast.

The Breakthrough Actor Award will recognize Jharrel Jerome for his performance in Amazon MGM Studios’ Unstoppable. Jerome previously won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, and a Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

Actress and musician Ryan Destiny will receive the Rising Star Award – Film for her breakout lead performance in Amazon MGM Studios’ The Fire Inside. The film and her performance have been met with rave reviews ahead of its theatrical Christmas Day release.

Actor Michael Rainey Jr. will be honored with the Rising Star Award – Series for his performance in STARZ’s Power Book II: Ghost. The fourth and final season of the series aired earlier this year, marking a decade of Rainey Jr. playing the character of Tariq St. Patrick in the Power franchise.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s outstanding group of honorees,” said Shawn Edwards. “2024 was an exceptional year. There were so many great stories about the Black experience, and this event is a celebration of the power of those stories which have shaped and moved the entertainment industry. It’s a true acknowledgment of the profound impact of Black Cinema and Television on today’s culture and society.” Edwards will serve as the executive producer and writer for the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

Sponsors include Delta Air Lines, IMDbPro, Milagro Tequila, and STARZ #TakeTheLead.

Partners include FIJI Water and NEP Sweetwater.

The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will be produced by Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates.

