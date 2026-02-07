Winter Olympics 2026 Medal Count
Winter Olympics 2026 Medal Count

Sammi Turano

Winter Olympics 2026 Medal Count

Here is a look at the medals won so far at the 2026 Winter Olympics!

 

Rank Country Medals Gold Silver Bronze
No. 1 Italy 7 1 2 4
No. 2 Norway 6 3 1 2
No. 3 Japan 3 1 1 1
T4 Austria 2 1 1 0
T4 Czechia 2 1 1 1
T4 France 2 1 1 0
T4 Germany 2 0 1 1
T4 Sweden 2 1 1 0
T5 Bulgaria 1 0 0 1
T5 Canada 1 0 0 1
T5 China 1 0 0 1
T5 Slovenia 1 0 1 0
T5 South Korea 1 0 1 0
T5 Switzerland 1 0 0 1
T5 United States 1 1 0 0
