Winter Olympics 2026 Medal Count
Here is a look at the medals won so far at the 2026 Winter Olympics!
|Rank
|Country
|Medals
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|No. 1
|Italy
|7
|1
|2
|4
|No. 2
|Norway
|6
|3
|1
|2
|No. 3
|Japan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|T4
|Austria
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T4
|Czechia
|2
|1
|1
|1
|T4
|France
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T4
|Germany
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T4
|Sweden
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T5
|Bulgaria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T5
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T5
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T5
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T5
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T5
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T5
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|0
