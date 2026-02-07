3 Doors Down Band Member Brad Arnold Passes Away at 47

Sad news for the world of music today. Brad Arnold, best known for being a member of the band 3 Doors Down, has died. He was 47 years old.

According to his fellow band members, Brad died after battling stage four kidney cancer. They released a statement via social media about his death:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3 Doors Down (@3doorsdown)

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.