3 Doors Down Band Member Brad Arnold Passes Away at 47
Celebrity Death

Sammi Turano

Sad news for the world of music today. Brad Arnold, best known for being a member of the band 3 Doors Down, has died. He was 47 years old.

According to his fellow band members, Brad died after battling stage four kidney cancer. They released a statement via social media about his death:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 3 Doors Down (@3doorsdown)

 

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

