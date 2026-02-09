NBC Shares Latest Olympic Highlights

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 9, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock with Primetime in Milan, hosted by Mike Tirico.

Tonight’s Primetime in Milan features three-time reigning ice dance world champions, Madison Chock and Evan Bates competing in their signature event. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu (China) will look to earn another medal in the slopestyle final as she battles for gold with Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud.

Tomorrow, two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, the winningest alpine skier in history, is expected to make her Milan Cortina Olympic debut in the team combined slalom along with teammate Breezy Johnson, coming off a gold medal performance in the downhill on Sunday, live at 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Also, the U.S. Curling Mixed Doubles team comprised of Corey Thiesse and Korey Dropkin will play in the gold medal match against Italy live at 12:05 p.m. ET on Peacock, with NBC joining in progress at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Two-time reigning world champion Ilia Malinin will make his individual Olympic debut in the men’s short program beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

FIGURE SKATING RHYTHM DANCE

Johnny Weir on France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron in the rhythm dance: “That was a gorgeous dance from start to finish. It felt like there wasn’t an eyelash out of place, the way that they push and pull off each other so smoothly. There’s no tension. There’s no dancing with your grandma at a wedding and stepping on her foot.”

Tracy Wilson on Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron: “They’ve done their job and then some. (What is) absolutely so impressive is their conviction and their commitment to the integrity of this program.”

Johnny Weir on Chock and Bates: “I have never seen them skate that determined. There is an effortless, beautiful quality to their skating. They were hungry tonight, and I feel like they have been that way this entire Olympic Games. They are not going to let anyone steal this medal without a fight.”

FREESTYLE SKIING: WOMEN’S SLOPESTYLE FINAL

Tom Wallisch on Gremaud’s second run to take the lead: “This is just the best collection of jumps I’ve ever seen from a woman in the history of freeskiing.”

Tom Wallisch on the rivalry between Gremaud and Gu: “This is the rivalry. To me, it’s Mathilde and Eileen competing head-to-head. They are both so solid on the rails and the jumps. It is going to be head-to-head between them all day.”

CURLING MIXED DOUBLES SEMIFINAL: UNITED STATES VS. ITALY

Jason Knapp setting up the USA–Italy semifinal in mixed doubles curling: “The playoffs have arrived for mixed doubles curling in Cortina, and for the first time in three Olympics with this two-player version of the sport, Team USA has reached the medal rounds in a semifinal showdown with the defending Olympic gold medalists and reigning world champions from Italy.”

Jason Knapp on Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse’s historic shooting performance: “Best-ever mixed doubles shooting percentage in the three Olympics that mixed doubles has been played for a team, for the Americans.”

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: UNITED STATES VS. SWITZERLAND

Angela Ruggiero on Alex Carpenter’s impact in the faceoff circle: “Having someone like Alex Carpenter, knowing she’s going to win the puck or at least give the highest probability possible, is really increasing the chances for Team USA here. I can’t say enough good things about her.”

A.J. Mleczko on the next generation stepping up for Team USA: “That says a lot about the future of this program. You talk so much about these players that have been there for three Olympics or more, and now you’ve got this younger generation coming up.”

LUGE: WOMEN’S FIRST RUN

Leigh Diffey on Lisa Schulte’s costly mistake in the women’s singles luge: “That run just shows you how difficult it is when it goes wrong. Two and a half seconds off the lead, and sadly there is no coming back from that.”

SPEED SKATING: WOMEN’S 1000M

Jutta Leerdam, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 1000m, to on Lindsey Vonn as her early inspiration: “The first time I was really inspired was actually by Lindsey Vonn. I just thought she was so cool. She’s like the ‘it girl.’ And my dad was like, ‘You can do that too.’”

Bill Spaulding on Erin Jackson peaking at the right time in the 1000m: “Up until about a month ago, this is a race that really wasn’t a factor for Erin Jackson. She has figured it out just in time for the Olympics.”

