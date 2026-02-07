2026 Olympics Schedule Day by Day

Here is today’s Olympic 2026 schedule: Thanks to Mezka and Yahoo Sports for the amazing rundown!

In addition, I will add to this day by day to keep you posted on what to expect!

Schedule for Saturday, February 7

12:20 pm–2:42 pm. Alpine skiing – Downhill, men’s (final).

3:30 pm–6:10pm. Hockey – Sweden vs. Italy (women’s group stage).

7:40 pm–9:50 pm. Ski jumping – normal hill, women, first and final rounds.

10:00 pm–12:40 am. Hockey – Switzerland vs. Canada (women’s group stage).

11:00–1:05 pm. Curling – Great Britain vs. Canada (mixed teams, group stage).

1:00 pm–3:40 pm. Hockey – Germany vs. Japan (women’s group stage).

3:40 pm–5:35 pm. Curling (mixed teams, group stage).

6:00 pm–9:20 pm. Luge – men’s singles (first and second runs).

9:45 pm–11:05pm. Figure skating – team event, men’s short program.

11:25 am–1:30 pm. Freestyle – slopestyle, women (qualifications).

1:50 pm–3:40 pm. Cross-country skiing – skiathlon, women, final.

5:00 pm–6:35 pm. Speed skating – 3000 m, women, final.

8:30 pm–9:50. pm Snowboarding – big air, men, final.

11:00 am–1:05 pm. Curling – Switzerland vs. Sweden (mixed teams, group stage).

3:30 pm–5:35 pm. Curling – mixed teams, group stage.

5:30 pm–8:10 pm. Hockey – United States vs. Finland (women’s group stage).

8:10 pm–10:00 pm. Curling – mixed teams, group stage.

Sunday February 8th

Alpine Skiing

Downhill

5:30 a.m.: Women’s final (USA Network)

Biathlon

4 × 6 kilometer relay

8:05 a.m.: Mixed final (NBC coverage begins at 8:45 a.m.)

Cross-Country Skiing

20 kilometer skiathlon

6:30 a.m.: Men’s final (NBC coverage begins at 7 a.m.)

Curling

Mixed doubles round-robin

4:05 a.m.: Norway vs. Czechia, South Korea vs. Estonia (USA Network coverage begins at 4:55 a.m.)

8:35 a.m.: Canada vs. Sweden, Great Britain vs. Switzerland, USA vs. Estonia (USA Network), Italy vs. Czechia

1:05 p.m.: Italy vs. Great Britain, USA vs. Sweden, Switzerland vs. Norway, Canada vs. South Korea

Figure Skating

Team competition

1:30 p.m. Pairs’ free skates (USA Network)

2:45 p.m.: Women’s free skate (USA Network)

3:55 p.m.: Men’s free skate (USA Network)

Hockey

Women’s pool play

10:40 a.m.: France vs. Sweden

3:10 p.m.: Czechia vs. Finland

Luge

Men’s singles

11 a.m.: Run 3 (USA Network)

12:45 p.m.: Run 4 (USA Network)

Snowboarding

Parallel giant slalom

3 a.m.: Men’s and women’s qualifying (USA Network)

7 a.m.: Men’s and women’s finals (NBC coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.) Big air 1:30 p.m.: Women’s qualifying (airs on USA Network at 6:30 p.m.) Speed Skating 10 a.m.: Men’s 5000m (NBC)

