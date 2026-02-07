2026 Olympics Schedule Day by Day
2026 Olympics Schedule Day by Day
Here is today’s Olympic 2026 schedule: Thanks to Mezka and Yahoo Sports for the amazing rundown!
In addition, I will add to this day by day to keep you posted on what to expect!
Schedule for Saturday, February 7
12:20 pm–2:42 pm. Alpine skiing – Downhill, men’s (final).
3:30 pm–6:10pm. Hockey – Sweden vs. Italy (women’s group stage).
7:40 pm–9:50 pm. Ski jumping – normal hill, women, first and final rounds.
10:00 pm–12:40 am. Hockey – Switzerland vs. Canada (women’s group stage).
11:00–1:05 pm. Curling – Great Britain vs. Canada (mixed teams, group stage).
1:00 pm–3:40 pm. Hockey – Germany vs. Japan (women’s group stage).
3:40 pm–5:35 pm. Curling (mixed teams, group stage).
6:00 pm–9:20 pm. Luge – men’s singles (first and second runs).
9:45 pm–11:05pm. Figure skating – team event, men’s short program.
11:25 am–1:30 pm. Freestyle – slopestyle, women (qualifications).
1:50 pm–3:40 pm. Cross-country skiing – skiathlon, women, final.
5:00 pm–6:35 pm. Speed skating – 3000 m, women, final.
8:30 pm–9:50. pm Snowboarding – big air, men, final.
11:00 am–1:05 pm. Curling – Switzerland vs. Sweden (mixed teams, group stage).
3:30 pm–5:35 pm. Curling – mixed teams, group stage.
5:30 pm–8:10 pm. Hockey – United States vs. Finland (women’s group stage).
8:10 pm–10:00 pm. Curling – mixed teams, group stage.
Sunday February 8th
Alpine Skiing
Downhill
-
5:30 a.m.: Women’s final (USA Network)
Biathlon
4 × 6 kilometer relay
-
8:05 a.m.: Mixed final (NBC coverage begins at 8:45 a.m.)
Cross-Country Skiing
20 kilometer skiathlon
-
6:30 a.m.: Men’s final (NBC coverage begins at 7 a.m.)
Curling
Mixed doubles round-robin
-
4:05 a.m.: Norway vs. Czechia, South Korea vs. Estonia (USA Network coverage begins at 4:55 a.m.)
-
8:35 a.m.: Canada vs. Sweden, Great Britain vs. Switzerland, USA vs. Estonia (USA Network), Italy vs. Czechia
-
1:05 p.m.: Italy vs. Great Britain, USA vs. Sweden, Switzerland vs. Norway, Canada vs. South Korea
Figure Skating
Team competition
-
1:30 p.m. Pairs’ free skates (USA Network)
-
2:45 p.m.: Women’s free skate (USA Network)
-
3:55 p.m.: Men’s free skate (USA Network)
Hockey
Women’s pool play
-
10:40 a.m.: France vs. Sweden
-
3:10 p.m.: Czechia vs. Finland
Luge
Men’s singles
-
11 a.m.: Run 3 (USA Network)
-
12:45 p.m.: Run 4 (USA Network)
Snowboarding
Parallel giant slalom
-
3 a.m.: Men’s and women’s qualifying (USA Network)
-
7 a.m.: Men’s and women’s finals (NBC coverage begins at 7:30 a.m.)
Big air
-
1:30 p.m.: Women’s qualifying (airs on USA Network at 6:30 p.m.)
Speed Skating
-
10 a.m.: Men’s 5000m (NBC)
-