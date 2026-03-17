Will Trent Recap for 3/17/2026

Will Trent on ABC opens with Will, Betty and his therapist walking in the park and him talking about hearing Ulster’s voices. She thinks hearing him is a part of him that needs to be heard and that Will needs to rebrand him to keep from getting hurt.

Later on, Will meets Angie and Pete at the morgue, where the victim is killed in the same fashion as Ulster’s victims. Will sees some similarities and differences and points them out to them. (sloppy mouth stitching, nail polish off)

Ormewood comes in and identifies the guy as Antonio Morales, which is also the name as Will’s uncle. This leads to Will flying to Puerto Rico and the gang doing their investigation in Atlanta.

Will meets with Agent Elkie who flagged him from the airport. She tries to stop him from breaking in, but ultimately helps him get into Antonio’s apartment….where they walk in on Antonio with a lady named Sofia. Needless to say, Sofia is not a happy bunny and storms out.

Antonio is also not happy but comes around when he admits that Sofia was married. He offers them drinks, but not before he goes to put on pants.

A man named Jedidiah is a suspect in the dead Antonio’s case. The gang searches for him in a trailer and a chase begins on Ormewood’s part, while Angie searches the trailer and finds pictures of people’s faces cut out. Jedidiah is arrested.

Angie sees a message on the window that says He Lives!!

Will works on fixing the door while Antonio makes dinner. He is worried about Antonio’s safety due to the Atlanta murder, but Antonio is more interested in drinking and talking about an old flame named Maria. Nevertheless, he is happy to see Will. He tells him to take off his jacket and help with dinner while he takes a call from Sofia.

Will and Elkie cook and have a sweet moment when Antonio kicks them out to have a second go at sexy time with Sofia.

Will gets word about Jedidiah’s arrest, Jedidiah, for his part, is questioned by Faith and Angie. He refuses to cooperate until Faith threatens him. He claims he got a letter from Ulster, despite him being dead for two months. He makes it seem like Ulster is still alive and says Ulster has a way of dumping his ‘fans.’

Elkie and Will go to the bar and dance….and share a kiss….in his mind. In real life, he makes a fool of himself. Elkie takes a baby spider off his shirt when Amanda calls, saying that someone claiming to be Ulster sent Jedidiah and other people letters when he was presumed to be dead.

Will rushes to find Antonio, who is gone. The police are called and a search party begins. He thinks he sees Ulster and freaks out, but he is the only one who sees him. He says Ulster works for him now.

Meanwhile, Elkie is tracking Antonio on her phone. She and Will go to look for him and he talks about his romantic life. As she tries to get the signal, she slips off a cliff and Will must save her…leading to an almost kiss and the phone being lost. They find a shack and go to investigate….finding….Will’s mom?

It’s actually a mannequin and imagines a crying baby in a nearby garbage can. He takes out his recorder and while explaining its meaning, finds a necklace and keeps picturing his mom and Ulster. He freaks out and makes Ulster (in his mind) talk things out. He realizes someone else knows about his life and is pretending to be Ulster through his prison journal. As he tries to work things out in his mind, he talks to Elkie about everything. They find a message from Antonio that leads them to a place in the middle of the jungle.

It turns out a woman named Adelaide is his next of kin and his daughter. Faith and Amanda talk to Ms. Trevens, Adelaide’s mom. She claims Ulster wanted nothing to do with Adelaide, despite her endless attempts at creating a relationship. Ms. Trevens says that Adelaide is in Puerto Rico with her new girlfriend.

Elkie and Will find a sewer filled with spiders, freaking Will out. They manage to escape, only to see that Will was bitten. She wants to take him to the hospital, but he wants to find Antonio. However, he is filled with lots of bites.

Faith and Amanda arrive in Puerto Rico with Ormewood in tow. He finds the journal with all the information.

Will only cares about finding Antonio. However, he finds a dude laughing manically and gets attacked.

Ormewood and Faith find another dead body killed in a similar fashion….and it is the REAL Agent Elkie.

Adelaide, alias Agent Elkie holds Will at gunpoint. She admits Ulster is his daddy and locks him in the cell where Laughing Dude was and he says he was onto her since she slipped and used Lucy’s name….since he never mentioned it. She tries to shoot him, but the gun is unloaded, thanks to him taking the bullets. He then locks her up and as the poison gets to him, he continues to look for Antonio.

As Will passes out, Faith and Ormewood go to look for Will, who is hallucinating that his mom is with him. She tries to comfort him as he says he wanted more in his life. He begins to scream at her request, leading to Ormewood and Faith finding him. Faith stays with him as Ormewood looks for Adelaide, who escaped, leaving an umbrella behind, the one Antonio had in honor of his love Maria.

More next week, stay tuned!