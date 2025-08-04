Big Brother 26 Recap for 9/18/2024: Two Possible POVs in Play

Tonight’s episode of Big Brother 26 on CBS opens with Jankie sending everyone to a dance party.

Leah says via the DR that she put Kimo and Rubina on the block to break up their trio with T’Kor. The nominees, for their part, are not surprised they are on the block.

Chelsie is thrilled she is safe….for now.

Angela feels bad that Kimo is on the block and hopes that T’Kor is backdoored.

The houseguests are tired of pizza and ice cream.

Makensy is sad because she missed her dad’s 50th birthday….so….dance party?

Angela, Chelsie and T’Kor are all in the POV comp with Rubina, Leah and Kimo. Chelsie and Makensy hope Chelsie loses the comp because they know is she wins, one of them will be backdoored.

Comp time! They must fit ten pieces of candy into a jar. The first to make them all fit wins….second place wins Jankie veto. This could cause the nominees to be safe and both Makensy and Chelsie to be backdoored.

Angela wins POV, while Leah wins Jankie POV.

Rubina, T’Kor and Kimo are upset over this turn of events since it means any one of them can go home.

Angela tells Kimo she will save him.

After more Jankie activities, Kimo tells Leah he wants to work with her and reminds her of the budding alliance between Cam, Chelsie and Makensy, remind her that they are the bigger threats in the house. However, Leah is already working with Cam and Makensy, meaning Chelsie would have to be her target.

Angela tells Leah her plan to remove Kimo and they agree that backdooring T’Kor is their best bet. They only worry about how Chelsie will vote.

Leah must play and win a Jankie game to activate her POV power. The plan is to remove Rubina and backdoor Chelsie if she wins, while Angela will use her own POV on Kimo. T’Kor will go up and therefore, go to jury.

However, Leah fails at her bottle knock down game and loses out on her power.

Angela uses her POV on Kimo, meaning T’Kor is on the block.

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned!