Virtual BET Awards to Air Tonight—UPDATED With Winners

UPDATE: Winners are listed below:
Album of the Year
Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Lizzo
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown
Best Group
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – “No Guidance”
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby
Video of the Year
DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – “Higher”
Video Director of the Year
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”
Best International Act
Burna Boy
Best New International Act
Sha Sha
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan
Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin
Best Movie
Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – “Hot Girl Summer”
BET Her Award
Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – “Brown Skin Girl”
The 2020 Virtual BET Awards are airing tonight and we will be bringing you updates as they become available. Here is some pre-show information:
Hosted by Comedienne/Pop Culture Expert and Activist, Amanda Seales, The 20th BET Awards will celebrate achievements in entertainment and honors music, sports, television, and movies. The BET Awards will air on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 8 PM via BET on Philo.
