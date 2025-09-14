What to Watch: Glitter and Greed The Lisa Frank Story

Today, Prime Video revealed the official trailer for Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story, the four-part documentary series exploring the popular Lisa Frank brand. The series premieres today, December 5, streaming exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story penetrates the neon-hued world of Lisa Frank Inc., a brand that defined girlhood for a generation of Americans only to seemingly disappear overnight. Behind the rainbows and psychedelic illustrations, we unravel a nostalgia-soaked, stranger-than-fiction tale that takes us into the hidden world that has been lurking at the heart of the company for decades. Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story features never-before-seen footage and over twenty interviews with Lisa Frank, Inc. insiders, enthusiasts, and journalists.

The series is produced by Maxine Productions, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction (SPTNF). Executive producers for Maxine Productions are Mary Robertson and Lisa Kalikow, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers for SPTNF. Arianna LaPenne is director and co-executive producer.