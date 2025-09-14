Scooby Doo DVD to be Released

BURBANK, CA (July 11, 2019) – Pack your Scooby Snacks and join the Mystery Inc. gang as the teen sleuths embark on a wild and spooky vacation with zombies and cat people on Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island, an all-new, original film. A follow-up to the classic, best-selling Scooby-Doo! film, Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island, this new animated adventure finds Scooby-Doo and his pals taking a much-deserved vacation to a tropical island. Instead of getting rest and relaxation, however, they find themselves wrapped up in one of their biggest mysteries yet! Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the animated film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting September 3, 2019 and on DVD October 1, 2019.

Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island will be available on Digital ($14.99 SRP) and DVD ($19.98 SRP).

On Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island, Scooby-Doo and his pals win an all-expense paid vacation and embark on a trip of a lifetime to a tropical paradise. Their destination however, turns out to be Zombie Island. As soon as they arrive, they realize the place looks strangely familiar and is reminiscent of a trip they took years ago, in which they became wrapped up in a mystery involving zombies. The gang soon learns that their trip to paradise comes with a price when the zombies re-emerge and attack their hotel. Will Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang finally solve the mystery behind Zombie Island?

“Zombies are a very popular theme in entertainment now and we wanted to create a fun, family-friendly version of this genre for Scooby-Doo! fans. So we brought back a Scooby-Doo! classic and continued the original story but created a captivating new plotline,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Vice President Family & Animation Marketing. She added, “Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island is an entertaining, original film that will appeal to a wide audience. It’s classic Scooby-Doo! with a contemporary look and feel, a fun storyline and engaging characters. This release is a must for your home entertainment library.”

Scooby-Doo Return to Zombie Island features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley.

Digital

On September 3, 2019, Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. On September 3, 2019, Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

