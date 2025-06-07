Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 4/12/2023
Originally posted on June 1, 2023 @ 10:15 pm
-Watching Raquel and Schwartz make out now is so anticlimactic now since we know what went down with Scandoval.
-‘They finally made out, they are finally gonna bump peepees tonight, yay Schwartz’…..that whole James line just sent me…..
-Every0ne is waiting for Scheana to answer is like waiting for the UPDATE on an episode of Unsolved Mysteries.
-Seeing Katie so sad breaks my heart.
-Seeing Ariana’s reaction to the make out session is so different knowing what we know now…..but she also seems checked out from Sandoval?
-This spa looks amazing!!!!! I need a spa day right about now….or a spa week!!!
-Raquel asked Schwartz to walk down the aisle with her? Shouldn’t this have been decided weeks ago? In all three weddings I was in, I knew months before who I was partnered with…..I know this is all for the drama, but still…..
-Lisa should have just invested in the sandwich shop instead of Schwartz and Sandy’s. The girls are at least taking things seriously.
-How did Lala manage to make this Raquel/Schwartz debacle about herself….at Scheana’s wedding?
-James and Raquel out with other people ….but on a double date is so weird.
-I am so over this drama…..also, where are all the big OMG Easter eggs from Scandoval that we are supposed to be seeing?
-Now Lala and James are hanging out….I am so confused with all these group alliances.
-So now Raquel is into this Joey dude….whomever he may be?
-I have to say that Scheana looks so beautiful in her wedding dress.
-I also love the casual vibe of the wedding.
-Katie and Kristina watching from the balcony is hilarious.
-Okay, the wedding is making me cry!
-I don’t get how Schwartz and Raquel can’t see how their behavior is making Katie feel like crap.
-Did this entire episode revolve around the Schwartz/Raquel kiss with a side of Scheana and Brock’s wedding?
-I feel like this episode dragged out wayyyy longer than necessary.
-More next week, stay tuned!