Tune In: Gordon Ramsay Uncharted Season 2 Finale

Chef Ramsay channels his inner Viking and embraces the freezing temperatures of Norway in December to discover the elusive flavors of this region’s cuisine. He dives for shellfish in the frigid waters of the fjords, wrangles a stomping herd of reindeer with the Sami people, ferments fish and eats sheep’s head, all before putting his new skills to the test to prepare a Christmas feast with local chef Christopher Haatuft.

About:

Gordon Ramsay dives, fishes, forages and leaps out of helicopters on another action-packed adventure in the pursuit of food. From the grasslands of South Africa filled with big game to the jungles of Guyana crawling with caimans, his culinary journey also takes in the bounty of Tasmania’s pristine wilderness, Louisiana’s Cajun swamps, Norway’s icy fjords, the spice-packed mountains of South India and the epic Indonesian island of Sumatra. The second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted airs Sundays at 10/9c on National Geographic.