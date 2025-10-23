Tune In: Gordon Ramsay Uncharted Season 2 Finale

October 23, 2025 Sammi Turano What to Watch 0

Originally posted on July 19, 2020 @ 5:16 pm

Chef Ramsay channels his inner Viking and embraces the freezing temperatures of Norway in December to discover the elusive flavors of this region’s cuisine. He dives for shellfish in the frigid waters of the fjords, wrangles a stomping herd of reindeer with the Sami people, ferments fish and eats sheep’s head, all before putting his new skills to the test to prepare a Christmas feast with local chef Christopher Haatuft.
About:
Gordon Ramsay dives, fishes, forages and leaps out of helicopters on another action-packed adventure in the pursuit of food. From the grasslands of South Africa filled with big game to the jungles of Guyana crawling with caimans, his culinary journey also takes in the bounty of Tasmania’s pristine wilderness, Louisiana’s Cajun swamps, Norway’s icy fjords, the spice-packed mountains of South India and the epic Indonesian island of Sumatra. The second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted airs Sundays at 10/9c on National Geographic.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. National Geographic Announces Two New Series
  2. What to Watch: Gordon Ramsay Uncharted Finale
  3. National Geographic , Gordon Ramsay to Collaborate for New Show
  4. Gordon Ramsay Returns to National Geographic
See also  What to Watch: Despicable Me 4
About Sammi Turano 7427 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*