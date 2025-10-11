Montel Williams Officially Joins The Balancing Act, Bringing America Back in “Balance”

Daytime TV legend Montel Williams joins “The Balancing Act,” a morning talk show produced by BrandStar airing on Lifetime Television.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) April 24, 2020 — The Balancing Act proudly welcomes Montel Williams as a new co-host of The Balancing Act, a long-running syndicated morning show airing on Lifetime TV. Williams, also the host of Military Makeover, is internationally known for his iconic, self-titled talk show which aired more than 3,500 shows over 17 seasons.

The Balancing Act, now in its 13th year, is a premier morning show that fits perfectly into the modern viewer’s busy lifestyle. The show delivers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, educational and entertaining format. With Williams having his own “balance” of family, health and career, he will bring new perspectives to an already fantastic and effective team of hosts; Olga Villaverde, Julie Moran and Celebrity Chef Ralph Pagano. There is no doubt The Balancing Act team will further Montel’s mission of making America a more loving, giving and balanced community.

This new version of The Balancing Act will premiere with Montel as a host on Wednesday, May 20th at 7:30am (ET/PT) and will offer sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better.

“I’m excited to expand my relationship with BrandStar that began with Military Makeover by joining The Balancing Act,” said Williams. “I think that The Balancing Act’s format is particularly timely as all of us try to adapt and find a new normal in our lives.” – Montel Williams

“Montel’s experience as an empathetic host will be a tremendous asset to The Balancing Act, we couldn’t be more enthusiastic to see what the series will evolve into with his involvement.” – Mark Alfieri, Founder and CEO of BrandStar

About BrandStar: We’re matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect their solutions with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

About The Balancing Act: The Balancing Act is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. Now in its 13th season, The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®, and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com

