What to Watch: The Perfect Gamble

SYNOPSIS

Fresh out of prison, Charlie (David Arquette) and Felix (Danny A. Abeckaser) risk everything to build an underground casino. As business booms, Charlie falls for their newest hire Sonia (Daniella Pick Tarantino), a sharp-witted woman with a dangerous past. But when the Russian mafia takes notice of their success, their dream turns into a deadly game where every bet could be their last.

DIRECTED BY Danny A. Abeckaser (The Irishman)

WRITTEN BY Kosta Kondilopoulous

CAST David Arquette(Scream), Danny A. Abeckaser, Daniella Pick Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Dean Miroshnikov (In Bed), Eli Danker Herzl (The Covenant), and Tobey Hadar (Virgins)