Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2023: All The Winners

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 27, 2023 @ 1:55 pm

WINNERS OF THE FIFTH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

 

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

**The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

Survivor (CBS)

The Traitors (Peacock)

 

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

America’s Got Talent: All Stars (NBC)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)

**The Voice (NBC)

 

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)

The Kardashians (Hulu)

MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

**Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

 

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (Peacock)

Gutsy (Apple TV+)

Shark Tank (ABC)

 

**Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

 

BEST CULINARY SHOW

The Big Brunch (HBO Max)

José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia Network)

Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

**Top Chef (Bravo)

 

BEST GAME SHOW

Barmageddon (USA)

**Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Lingo (CBS)

Password (NBC)

The Wall (NBC)

Weakest Link (NBC)

 

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (Peacock)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)

The Piece Maker (Magnolia Network)

**The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

 

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

American Greed (CNBC)

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

House Hunters (HGTV)

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

**Shark Tank (ABC)

Wahl Street (HBO Max)

 

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Big Beasts (Apple TV+)

The End Is Nye (Peacock)

**Frozen Planet II (BBC One)

Our Universe (Netflix)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

 

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)

Evil Lives Here (Investigation Discovery)

How I Caught My Killer (Hulu)

In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery / discovery+)

**Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (Netflix)

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet (Netflix)

 

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu)

Like a Girl (Fuse Media)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)

**Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

 

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix)

**Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The Parent Test (ABC)

 

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN

For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

Home (Apple TV+)

**Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)

Murder House Flip (The Roku Channel)

Trixie Motel (discovery+)

Ugliest House in America (HGTV)

 

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY

Glow Up (Netflix)

The Hype (HBO Max)

Making the Cut (Prime Video)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

**Queer Eye (Netflix)

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

 

BEST LIMITED SERIES

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

House of Hammer (discovery+)

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO Max)

**Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)

Super League: The War for Football (Apple TV+)

 

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

**RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox)

Survivor (Season 44) (CBS)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

 

BEST SHOW HOST

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Alex Guarnaschelli – Supermarket Stakeout (Food Network)

**Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Trixie Mattel – Trixie Motel (discovery+)

**RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

Ryan Seacrest – American Idol (ABC)

 

STAR OF THE YEAR

Guy Fieri – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Ina Garten – Barefoot Contessa (Food Network) / Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

**Eugene Levy – The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

Peyton Manning – History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (History) / Peyton’s Places (ESPN+) / Capital One College Bowl (NBC)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

 

IMPACT AWARD

Lisa Vanderpump

 

WINNERS BY NETWORK FOR THE FIFTH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS  

Bravo – 4

Netflix – 4

Apple TV+ – 2

Hulu – 2

Paramount+ – 2

ABC – 1

BBC One – 1

CBS – 1

FX – 1

MTV – 1

NBC – 1

Syndicated – 1

