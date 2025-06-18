Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2023 Nominees Announced

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) today unveiled the nominees for the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” lead this year’s nominations, earning five combined nods for the franchise across four categories including Best Competition Series and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, with RuPaul earning nominations for Best Show Host and Star of the Year.

“Looking over the list of this year’s nominees, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards than by calling attention to so many of the talented and diverse individuals who continue to make unscripted television an essential genre on broadcast, cable and streaming,” said Critics Choice Association TV Branch Co-President Ed Martin.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards were launched in 2019 as a large-scale awards platform to give the robust (and still growing) unscripted genre critical attention and support. The awards celebrate programming across platforms, and also recognize industry leaders with special awards highlighting career achievements.

The Critics Choice Association monitors all awards submissions and selects the nominees in all competitive categories. Blue-ribbon nominating committees made up of CCA members with expertise in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming determine the nominees. Winners will be chosen by a vote of the CCA membership.

Due to the Writers Strike, the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards will forgo an in-person ceremony and announce this year’s winners through a Special Announcement on June 15, 2023.

BEST COMPETITION SERIES The Amazing Race (CBS) Lego Masters (Fox) RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+) Survivor (CBS) The Traitors (Peacock) BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY America’s Got Talent (NBC) America’s Got Talent: All Stars (NBC) Dancing with the Stars (Disney+) The Masked Singer (Fox) My Kind of Country (Apple TV+) The Voice (NBC) BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo) Couples Therapy (Showtime) Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix) The Kardashians (Hulu) MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock (MTV) Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) BEST STRUCTURED SERIES Bar Rescue (Paramount Network) Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network) The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (Peacock) Gutsy (Apple TV+) Shark Tank (ABC) Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) BEST CULINARY SHOW The Big Brunch (HBO Max) José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+) Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia Network) Selena + Chef (HBO Max) Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) Top Chef (Bravo) BEST GAME SHOW Barmageddon (USA) Jeopardy! (Syndicated) Lingo (CBS) Password (NBC) The Wall (NBC) Weakest Link (NBC) BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW Geography of Bliss with Rainn Wilson (Peacock) The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network) José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+) The Piece Maker (Magnolia Network) The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+) Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) BEST BUSINESS SHOW American Greed (CNBC) Bar Rescue (Paramount Network) House Hunters (HGTV) Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network) Shark Tank (ABC) Wahl Street (HBO Max) BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW Big Beasts (Apple TV+) The End Is Nye (Peacock) Frozen Planet II (BBC One) Our Universe (Netflix) Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+) The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv) BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW 911 Crisis Center (Oxygen) Evil Lives Here (Investigation Discovery) How I Caught My Killer (Hulu) In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery / discovery+) Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (Netflix) Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet (Netflix) BEST SPORTS SHOW 30 for 30 (ESPN) American Ninja Warrior (NBC) Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu) Like a Girl (Fuse Media) Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max) Welcome to Wrexham (FX) BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox) Indian Matchmaking (Netflix) Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix) Love Is Blind (Netflix) Married at First Sight (Lifetime) The Parent Test (ABC) BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network) Home (Apple TV+) Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo) Murder House Flip (The Roku Channel) Trixie Motel (discovery+) Ugliest House in America (HGTV) BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY Glow Up (Netflix) The Hype (HBO Max) Making the Cut (Prime Video) Next in Fashion (Netflix) Queer Eye (Netflix) Say Yes to the Dress (TLC) BEST LIMITED SERIES American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix) The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix) House of Hammer (discovery+) Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO Max) Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix) Super League: The War for Football (Apple TV+) BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo) Dancing with the Stars (Disney+) RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+) Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox) Survivor (Season 44) (CBS) Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) BEST SHOW HOST Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max) Alex Guarnaschelli – Alex vs America (Food Network) Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) Trixie Mattel – Trixie Motel (discovery+) RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+) Ryan Seacrest – American Idol (ABC) STAR OF THE YEAR Guy Fieri – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network) Ina Garten – Barefoot Contessa (Food Network) / Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network) Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max) Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) Eugene Levy – The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+) Peyton Manning – History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (History) / Peyton’s Places (ESPN+) / Capital One College Bowl (NBC) RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)