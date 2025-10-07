Jeopardy’s College Championship Tournament Schedule Announced

October 7, 2025 Sammi Turano TV Shows, What to Watch 0

Originally posted on March 30, 2020 @ 11:56 am

America’s Favorite Quiz Show® today announced the match-ups for the first week of the JEOPARDY! College Championship presented by LendingTree®. Starting Monday, April 6, this 10-day special event features 15 of America’s sharpest students competing for the $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions.

VIDEO: 15 Colleges Face Off For $100,000 | JEOPARDY!

The complete schedule of week one match-ups is as follows.

Monday, April 6

Marshall Comeaux, a sophomore at the University of Texas (Austin, Texas) from Dallas, Texas.

Emma Farrell, a senior at Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, Pa.) from Telford, Pa.

Sirad Hassan, a senior at Princeton University (Princeton, N.J.) from Frederick, Md.

Tuesday, April 7

Sophie Casarico, a junior at Florida State University (Tallahassee, Fla.) from St. Augustine, Fla.

Kayla Kalhor, a sophomore at the University of Florida (Gainesville, Fla.) from Longwood, Fla.

Nathaniel Miller, a sophomore at Yale University (New Haven, Conn.) from Miami, Fla.

Wednesday, April 8

Alistair Gray, a sophomore at the University of California, San Diego (La Jolla, Calif.) from Sunnyvale, Calif.

Londyn Lorenz, a sophomore at the University of Mississippi (Oxford, Miss.) from Perryville, Mo.

Kylie Weaver, a senior at Penn State (State College, Pa.) from McLean, Va.

Thursday, April 9

Joe Coker, a junior at Hendrix College (Conway, Ark.) from Conway, Ark.

Beni Keown, a freshman at Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.) from Evanston, Ill.

Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California (Los Angeles, Calif.) from Arcadia, Calif.

Friday, April 10

Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University (Bloomington, Ind.) from Greenfield, Ind.

Natalie Hathcote, a junior at Liberty University (Lynchburg, Va.) from Parker, Colo.

See also  What To Watch: Finding 'Ohana

Nibir Sarma, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minn.) from Eden Prairie, Minn.

The JEOPARDY! College Championship presented by LendingTree® is 10-day special event featuring 15 of America’s sharpest students. The winner claims the $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions. To learn more about the tournament, please visit the College Championship mini-site on Jeopardy.com.

JEOPARDY!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show™, and its host Alex Trebek are in their 36th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host. The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (35 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp. For more information, please visit Jeopardy.com. Follow JEOPARDY!: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. JAMES HOLZHAUER BREAKS $2 MILLION BARRIER WITH 27th ‘JEOPARDY!’ WIN
  2. Teen Jeopardy Champion Revealed
  3. Alex Trebek Back to Hosting Jeopardy
  4. The Biggest Loser Marathon to Air On USA Network Before Finale
About Sammi Turano 7404 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*