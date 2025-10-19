Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/16/2025

Hell’s Kitchen opens with the ladies fighting with Alex about flipping off Elena.

The teams will have to correctly identify different fishes. The winning team will get a five-minute advantage for the fish cook off.

The red team wins the advantage and start cooking. The blue team’s fish gets stuck on the grill and the skin falls off.

Once the dishes are done Chef Jeremy Sewall is there to judge. It is a close call, but at the end of the day, the blue team wins. They win an overnight trip to Newport, Rhode Island, where they will visit a vineyard and a mansion, where they will get a meal cooked by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

The red team need to swab the deck as punishment. Anaiya has the punishment pass and cashes it in, so she will go on the trip. She chooses Antonio to take his place for the punishment.

Jon won’t drink without his wife. Respect.

Antonio is a good sport about cleaning.

Dinner service time! Tiki Barber is in the house, along with Jordan Mailata and several pageant girls. Anthony is trying to flirt with the ladies, which gets him made fun of by everyone else.

The blue team forget to put the Wellingtons into the oven, causing a fight and Chef Gordon Ramsay to yell at them. Bradley and Anthony are not happy and get into it as they try to rectify the mistake.

Alexandra is quiet, which makes her team think that she is giving nothing. She says she is just listening and taking it in to get to know her teammates.

The blue team overcooks the salmon and get yelled at by Chef Gordon Ramsay. Chris takes it in stride and gets things back on track.

The red team has under seasoned and under cooked veggies.

Both teams complete the dinner service….barely. The losing team is the red team, so they need to pick three chefs for elimination.

Cat, Alexandra and Cara Marie are all on the chopping block, with Cat going home.

Bradley is in the hot seat….and his fate will be decided next week.

More next week, stay tuned.