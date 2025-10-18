Aaron Phypers Arrested During Court Hearing with Denise Richards

Aaron Phypers, the estranged husband of actress and reality star Denise Richards, has been arrested, TVGrapevine has learned.

The former couple, who married in 2018 and had their wedding featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, were in court regarding Denise’s restraining order against Aaron at the time of the arrest.

The Starship Troopers star claimed that Aaron was physically abusive toward her during their marriage and posted pictures of herself with bruises at the time of their separation announcement.

Aaron has denied any claims of abuse and claims that Denise was violent on several occasions.

As per TMZ, Aaron’s lawyer Michael Finley released the following the statement: “Aaron was arrested on an outstanding warrant believed to be connected to Denise’s allegations of physical abuse. Aaron was not aware of the warrant … and Finley accuses Denise and her legal team of “setting him up” by possibly incriminating himself in today’s proceedings.”

This is a developing story