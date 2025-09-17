The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 12/11/2024

-The Marks family helping Meredith come up with a bath bombs fragrance is so cute. They are also super invested in this Angie/Britani drama.

-As an aside, I am on Britani’s side on this. I am not her biggest fan, but she didn’t deserved to be slut shamed and told she had high body count hair/clothes/shoes. What does that even mean, anyway? Britani looked like she time traveled from a late nineties/early 2000s prom, but nothing wrong with her look. I wouldn’t wear it to a religious event, but you do you.

-Angie hasn’t stopped crying since the Bat Mitzvah debacle. Meredith is angry over how Angie acted. Angie is embarrassed and upset she got kicked out of the party. This fight will be going on until the end of the season.

-Mary coming to Angie’s and just letting herself in and then scaring the crap out of Angie is so on brand for her.

-Angie and Mary opening champagne needs to be its own segment every episode.

-I am so glad Mary has Angie to talk to about what is going on with Robert Jr. My heart breaks for her as she cries over this, I just want to hug her. I wish she had someone to help her with this.

-Mary made Angie pinky promise not to say anything. It is sweet, but Angie should also know she should not repeat this information.

-There is something oddly cute about the men helping their wives pick out clothes for their trips.

-Bronwyn got gifts for everyone, even though Lisa said she was getting gifts. My guess is she was planning on getting something for Lisa and didn’t want anyone to feel left out?

-Bronwyn getting attacked by a dog is so scary. She’s lucky she is okay!

-Heather admitted to peeing all over the airplane bathroom. Why? Why would you admit that and why would you not clean it up? This is why I am not in any hurry to join the mile high club. People are gross.

-Everyone gets their own room, toiletries and lots of food, cocktails and activities on this trip. As fun as it sounds, it is going to be a disaster.

-Eisenhower had less trouble planning D-Day than Lisa did deciding who should sleep where.

-Bronwyn, Whitney and Angie are not in Lisa’s good graces. Bronwyn is upset, but the other two don’t care.

-I understand that Lisa feels like Bronwyn kind of stepped on her toes with the gift debacle, but I really don’t think she had ill intentions. I think she just wanted to do something nice.

-Meredith and Lisa fight starting in 3,2,1…..

-Meredith is returning the gift Angie gave her for her Bat Mitzvah. Just donate it.

-I am so happy Britani is making progress with her daughters.

-Are we seriously going to argue over room assignments? If I got a free vacation, I’d sleep in the shower and clean the toilet with a toothbrush because I’d be grateful. Sheesh women!

-Lisa and Bronwyn are now fighting over not being in the same villa, coach seats and private planes. Sheesh! I cannot with these women.

-I get Lisa’s point though, they are all together all the time on the trip. The rooms are just to sleep, take a shit (her words) and shower.

-The poor waiter is like, sorry to interrupt your fight, but time to eat!

-The poor hostess has to hear this stupid fighting too.

-Meredith giving Angie her gift back in a Brooks Marks bag at the dinner is so cruel. Even if Angie did say something in the heat of the moment, there was no reason to do this.

-Angie threw the bag at Britani for getting into the fight, which leads to them fighting over the slut shaming debacle.

-Meredith wants them to talk in fact, not in lies.

-They are having three different fights and poor Carlos just wants to take their order.

-‘You have porn star tits!’ Totally random and again, poor Carlos has to deal with this BS.

-This fighting is so high school. Everyone calling everyone bitches and sluts…..wow. The only difference is instead of calling security, people would just go to the guidance counselor or principal.

-I could have lived my whole life without knowing Jared Osmond got Britani crotchless panties. I could have also lived my whole life without writing this sentence.

-Meredith and Angie are making amends just in time for the episode to end, but it probably won’t last.

-More next week, stay tuned.