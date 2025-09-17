Sammi’s Favorite Things: Gentlemax Pro

Looking for a new way to remove hair? I just discovered Gentlemax Pro, which is a way to help get rid of that unwanted hair. This process is a favorite of Catfish star Nev Schulman. See more details below:

Shaving and waxing can be a total time-suck, spending extra time in the shower, and scheduling monthly waxing appointments (which are just as painful). The star of the MTV Show, Catfish, Nev Schulman chooses GentleMax Pro as his go-to hair removal treatment. Save the time with Laser Hair Removal, so you can focus your time on more important things (like watching MTV) and so you don’t have to Catfish your next date by lifting your arms only to find you forgot to shave for the umpteenth day in a row!

Candela’s GentleMax Pro provides up to 80% permanent hair reduction after three treatments for women and men of all skin types. Treatment time is fast, taking only a short time for small areas such as the upper lip or underarms, and just minutes for larger areas like the back and legs.

Romeo and Juliette Laser Hair Removal, Christian Karavolas explained how it works: Gentlemax Pro is a laser with two modalities. It has an Alexandrite Wavelength suitable for Light skin complexions and an NDYAG modality suitable for Darker Skin complexions, including African American Skin.

It has a patented Dynamic Cooling Device ( DCD ) whereas you feel a cooling mist during the treatment. This cools the skin, making the treatment quite comfortable.

Pain level is minimal again, because of the DCD.

Pricing can be anywhere from $ 75.00 for an upper lip or chin treatment to $ 700.00 for full legs.

Usually 6 sessions are required, spaced 6 weeks apart.