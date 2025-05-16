The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/26/2022
Recaps

  • I am not sure who Angie is, but I would love to know why she is causing this drama.
  • Whitney wanting to keep things in the past makes sense, but I truly hope she is able to heal from her trauma.
  • I am assuming that Angie is Heather’s friend? She seems funny so far with the dirty martini serving and the dips.
  • Angie reminds me of Eden from season seven of RHOBH.
  • I cannot WAIT to read Heather’s book.
  • Seeing Meredith, Brooks and Seth talk and bond is so sweet and cute.
  • I would love to learn more about Meredith’s sister’s mental health charity….it is something so important and I would love to support it in any way I can.
  • Despite how problematic Jen is, Coach seems like a sweet guy and like he really loves her….it’s nice to see.
  • I love Lisa, but why is she talking about her family’s personal business on the show? They are not on there to defend themselves.
  • Listening to Whitney talk about everything she has been through with the Mormon church is quite eye opening.
  • Taking champagne while skiing is such a mood.
  • Did a bunch of random people show up for this ski trip? Are they going to be significant to the rest of the season?
  • This episode is kind of boring….I am already over all this drama.
  • More next week, stay tuned!
