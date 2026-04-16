The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 4/16/2026

We are at the season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo! We pick up where we left off with Erika going to Sutton’s house instead of Dorit’s book cover launch party. Which is code for a bitch session about Dorit and how she did them dirty.

Kyle is also missing from the party.

Meanwhile, at the party, Jennifer Tilly’s $40,000 bear purse breaks.

Boz is mad that Kyle, Sutton and Erika skipped the party and thinks at least Kyle should be at the party to celebrate since she is ‘so worried about her financial situation.’

Cue more bitch session moments with Erika and Sutton.

Dorit is almost in tears that people didn’t show up. I get how she feels since it is no fun to have people let you down, but the ladies who didn’t show up were hurt, so I get why they aren’t there either.

Even Amanda is being supportive, which is surprising since she and Dorit don’t get along. She and Rachel talk about money and women supporting themselves and each other.

Dorit’s kids are there and they got so big! They help reveal the cover and I must say, she does look beautiful.

Kathy Hilton thinks the book will be the whole summer.

The ladies who did attend the party toast Dorit with champagne….and then toast Boz for her engagement…..which should have probably been done at a different event since it is Dorit’s night, but what do I know? At least Dorit seems happy for her and Boz makes it more about Dorit again?

Kyle and her daughters prepare for Alexia’s wedding. She is happy and wonders how they got to this moment where one daughter is getting married, two are on their own and her baby is going to college. She is proud of herself for being strong but is scared about being an empty nester.

Dorit and Rachel have their own post-party bitch session.

Kathy has a party for her daughter Nicky’s jewelry line. Everyone is on their way, still complaining about the book party and the fact that Kyle, Erika and Sutton betrayed Dorit by not going.

Erika uses the party to introduce everyone to her gentleman friend John.

Jennifer feels bad that she has to leave for another event.

No one seems to care about the party….which is kind of rude?

Dorit calls the women cowards (via confessional) as she orders her drink….her usual in a quadruple.

Denise Richards is there! She talks to Dorit about her relationship with Charlie and says it will get better.

More celebrating for Boz’s engagement….at someone else’s event.

Now Denise leaves for another event.

Cue another damn fight about the women not going to this damn book party and Dorit and Kyle trying to rival Krystle and Alexis Carrington minus the bitch slapping.

Round two: Erika telling Dorit they can be civil while still hashing out their issues. She is also not happy with Dorit being rude and calling her the C word in Italy. All Erika wants is for Dorit to listen to what everyone is saying….but Dorit just wants to fight back and say how hard things are for her and how everyone is abandoning her.

Erika no longer cares what she has to say and no more effs to give for Dorit.

Cue to Alexia’s wedding. Dorit showed up but hasn’t talked to Kyle since.

UPDATES:

Kyle and Mauricio are not pulling the plug on their marriage just yet.

Rachel is working on her divorce and finding love.

Erika’s trial is in April 2026; she is still with John and a DJ.

Boz is planning her wedding.

Sutton is working on her new life as Sutton Brown.

Amanda and Eddie got married, plan on having another celebration and she has a new book in the works.

Dorit and Sutton continue to fight over the same crap.

Dorit’s book is out in June 2026, and the divorce is pending as she becomes unburdened.

Reunion next week, stay tuned.